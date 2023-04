Two workers aged 69 and 51 died this morning in Noverasco di Opera (Milan), due to the collapse of an aerial platform used during pruning work in a golf club, Le Rovedine. A third 25-year-old worker was seriously injured. All three were employees of a farm. The victims are Angelo Giovanni Zanin, owner of Zanin Vivai, and Dario Beira.

