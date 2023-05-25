Home » Now 2,100 tickets: Massive demand for APOTHEKENTOUR in Hamburg
Berlin – For the seventh and last stop before the summer break, the APOTHEKENTOUR has recorded record numbers of registrations. So that as many pharmacy teams as possible from Hamburg and the surrounding area can take part on June 3rd and 4th, 2023, the organizers have now increased the contingent of tickets again. A free shuttle service is also available for guests arriving by S-Bahn.

The success story of the APOTHEKENTOUR powered by APOTHEKE ADHOC & PTA IN LOVE continues. After the series of events had already inspired pharmacy teams in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Hanover, Rostock and Stuttgart and was partly fully booked, the tour stop in Hamburg on the first weekend in June will be the highlight of the first half of the year. Due to the immense demand, the organizers have therefore decided to increase the contingent to 2100 tickets and are also setting up a shuttle service that will pick up the guests from the nearest S-Bahn station and drive them directly to the popular location in Schuppen52.

“As organizers, we want to set the course for a personal, entertaining and individual visit to us on the one hand, but on the other hand we want to ensure that as many pharmacy teams as possible participate. That’s why we are very happy about the newly gained ticket capacities,” says Thomas Bellartz, Managing Director of the organizing EL PATO Medien GmbH.

But not only entertainment, but also knowledge transfer is very important at the APOTHEKENTOUR. In around 120 lectures, visitors can refresh and expand their knowledge of products, trends and market events. Not only the respective speakers are available for content support, but also three with Nadine Tröbitscher (PTA and editor-in-chief of PTA IN LOVE), Julia Germersdorf (PTA and editor at APOTHEKE ADHOC) and Chiara Brand (PTA and CRM project manager). expert moderators.

The following companies are represented at the APOTHEKENTOUR 2023: acardo, ALIUD PHARMA, Apovid, Bayer, Bionorica, Dermapharm, Dr. Kade, Dr. nurse, dr Theiss, Dr. Willmar Schwabe, Dr. Wolff, EUBOS, Galderma, InfectoPharm, Klosterfrau, L’Oréal, Nimbus Health, No-Q, NUXE, OMNi-BiOTiC, OmniVision, Orthomol, Perrigo, Pierre Fabre, Pohl-Boskamp, ​​Sanofi, Schülke & Mayr, SIDROGA Pharma, Ursapharm , Viatris, Weleda, Wort&Bild Verlag, Wörwag Pharma and Zukunftspak Apotheke.

After the summer break, the APOTHEKENTOUR will continue on September 9th and 10th in Cologne and then at five other locations. Tickets for the individual tour dates and for Saturday in Hamburg are available free of charge for pharmacists, PTA and PKA at www.apothekentour.de.

With around 70 employees, EL PATO Medien GmbH operates media and other formats for the healthcare industry in Berlin, with a particular focus on the pharmacy and pharmaceutical sectors. The focus is on digital communication and live events.

