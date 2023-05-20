Now bad weather is scary in Piedmont

breaking latest news – The rain is scary in Piedmont, after the flood that brought Emilia Romagna to its knees. Two streams in the Cuneo area have exceeded the pre-threshold level: the Ellero in Mondovì and the Corsaglia in Frabosa Soprana.

In Piedmont, in the last two days, rainfall of between 90 and 120 millimeters has been recorded in the foothills of Biellese, Torinese and Cuneese. The main and secondary hydrographic network, explains Arpa Piemonte, has seen a gradual rise in hydrological levelsmore significant in western and south-western Piedmont, where some watercourses in the secondary network of the Cuneo area recorded values ​​close to or slightly above the danger level.

The township was cleared as a precaution due to the abundant rains Robert in Perosa Argentinain the Turin area and the Val Clarea provincial road was closed, in the province of Turin, and preventive closures continue (junctions, entrances and exits) on some sections of the Turin-Piacenza motorway.

Eyes on the Corsaglia and Ellero streams in Mondovì, Casotto in Monasterolo, Pesio in Carrù and Maira in Racconigi. There are 130 volunteers activated by the mixed operational centers of Nichelino and Pinerolo. President Cirio and councilor Gabusi once again invite citizens to “not undertake journeys unless strictly necessary” and recall that “all Municipalities are alerted and ready to act”.

According to the Piedmont Agency, the snow level will gradually increase up to 2300-2400 meters in the evening. On slopes, there is a moderate probability of isolated triggers of shallow landslides in the hills and foothills of the Turin area.

A bulletin issued by Arpa Piemonte sets the orange alert due to hydrogeological and hydraulic risk until Saturday night in the Turin and Cuneo areas, in particular in Upper Val Susa and in the Chisone, Pellice, Varaita, Maira and Stura valleys and in the Cuneo plain.

In the rest of the territory the alert is yellow with the exception of the areas of Toce and Scrivia. According to forecasts, the depression is located between the Balearic Islands and the Pyrenees it will bring sirocco winds at high altitudes which will convey humid air over Piedmont causing until Sunday morning widespread heavy and locally very heavy rains on the western foothills, generally weak on Astigiano and Alessandrino, moderate in the rest of Piedmont.

The operations room of the Piedmont Region has been open since Friday to carefully monitor the situation and prepare any necessary interventions. Furthermore, to take stock of the situation, the president of the Region Alberto Cirio and the councilor for civil protection Marco Gabusi met a summit with the prefecture of Turin and the territories concerned in the prefecture of Cuneo.

“At the moment the situation in Piedmont presents no critical issuesbut in the light of what is happening in Emilia Romagna we wanted to act in advance and activate our emergency system as of today to be ready” said the president of the Piedmont Region Alberto Cirio. “All the Municipalities are alerted and ready to act” explained the regional councilor for civil protection, Marco Gabus who invited citizens “to be cautious, not to travel unless strictly necessary”.

Some mayors have decided to keep schools closed on Saturday and the Province of Cuneo has established the closure of high schools with an ordinance throughout the territory.

