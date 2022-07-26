The management of Covid by the Conte II and Draghi governments – united by the Hope era – was disastrous. Lockdowns, pseudo-care protocols, vaccinations imposed with coercive methods, green passes even to work. All this by demonizing early care and the doctors who have implemented them with remarkable results. The new government will have to rebuild public health, without ideologies.

The end of the legislature brought the curtain down on the Draghi government, which managed the second part of the Covid epidemic in our country. The first part was the turn of Count II, who represented – as is well known – a colossal disaster: Italy was the first European country where the virus made its landing, due to insufficient supervision of arrivals from China; the management of the pandemic was absolutely inadequate, due to the disorganization and unpreparedness of public health for a pandemic; territorial medicine was totally ineffective; and finally came the choices of the technicians wanted by Minister Roberto Speranza, the lockdowns, the unfortunate protocols of pseudo-cure (paracetamol and watchful waiting). The result was that the lethality rate in Italy reached one of the highest levels in the world.

Despite this debacle, against all logic, the ministro Speranza was confirmed by Draghi, and with him the Scientific Technical Committee, the personal consultant Walter Ricciardi, and the rest of the team, in full and total continuity. Draghi had taken office in February 2021, and found himself managing the second phase of the so-called health emergency, characterized by the vaccination campaign. Hospitals were emptying and vaccination hubs filled up. Speranza, who in the previous months had staked everything on vaccination as a “solution” to the epidemic, going so far as to say that treatments were not the priority, starting the campaign on 27 December 2020, had from Draghi carte blanche to continue it at full strength, seeking to achieve the almost mythical goal of so-called herd immunity.

To support this effort, Draghi torpedoed the extraordinary commissioner for the Covid-19 emergency, Domenico Arcuri, of Contian nomination, replacing him with none other than an Army Corps general, Francesco Figliuolo, who became the armed wing of Speranza in managing the resources destined for a colossal operation of mass vaccination, unprecedented in our country. It soon became clear that achieving the goal of the maximum possible vaccination coverage was not entrusted to information or health education, but to coercive methods and blackmail: don’t you get vaccinated? You lose your job, you get suspended, you can’t take the means and so on.

It began with the vaccination obligation for health professionals, then for teachers, then for the police. As these surreptitious obligations were introduced, in a climate of growing media hatred towards people who did not vaccinate, for which the derogatory and discriminating term of “no vax” was coined, almost a stigma. The social networks overflowed with hatred, demonizations, threats against unvaccinated people. In the meantime, everything was done by the government to hinder any effort by individual doctors and associations to respond to the Covid problem through early-stage therapies. “There is no cure” was the obsessively repeated mantra, and unfortunately many health workers acted as repeaters, despite the evidence of scientific studies that reported excellent results.

Finally, came the green pass, a liberticidal measure strongly desired by Draghi himself, who went to the press conference to decline his famous theorem: don’t you get vaccinated? You get sick, you end up in the hospital and then you die. One of the biggest lies told by the banker lent to politics, a real demonstration of anti-science. But the green pass was imposed, followed by the “super” version. A passport that has served all purposes except to eliminate Covid.

We have arrived today, at the end of the Draghi Government, with the Ministry of Health ready to propose a further vaccination campaign, with the fourth dose. Now what will become of these intentions? August looms, and then the election campaign. We can and should hope that a government that is de-legitimized, disheartened and in office only for the handling of current affairs does not intervene heavily on strategic choices. It will be up to the new government to be formed at the beginning of autumn, at a crucial moment from an epidemiological point of view, to make decisions on how to manage the third – and hopefully last – phase of the epidemic. And we cannot but wish for a radical change at the top of the Ministry of Health, putting an end to the disastrous era of Roberto Speranza and his court.

It will be necessary to rebuild on the rubble of public health: it will be a huge task for anyone. And above all it will be necessary to put an end to health as a pretext for imposing liberticidal measures.