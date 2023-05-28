«Now Erdogan has a debt to Putin who will present him with the bill»- breaking latest news

FROM OUR ISTANBUL REPORTER Soli Ozel, professor of international relations at Kadir Has University in Istanbul, spent a sleepless night and assures “after today’s result (yesterday’s ed.) I will no longer sleep well”

Why professor?

â€˜As economic conditions worsen and inflation rises, thereâ€™s nothing to be happy about, we will all feel the brunt of it, inflation will probably rise. The educated middle class and large metropolises were hit the hardest by the economic crisis while the smaller cities in the south least. Politically then I would be surprised if Erdogan decided to open a new page, after all it is the centenary of the Republic, let’s tone it down, avoid polarization and move forward».

Turkey seems to be increasingly pervaded by a nationalist and anti-refugee wave. What is it due to?

Â«Nationalism has always been there, I think it is seen more now, we are witnessing more radical manifestations of this sentiment. We have to think that twelve years have passed since the Syrian war and since then we have officially welcomed 3.6 million, probably four, of Syrian refugees and an unknown number of Pakistanis, Afghans, Africans. At the beginning they were well liked because they provided cheap work but now the economic conditions have deteriorated and, consequently, tolerance has also fallen below the danger level. Refugees have driven up house rents. Last year the Zafer party was born which focuses only on this issue. Racist, nationalist. The opposition has always opposed the open borders policy. Erdogan is ambiguous on the subject. On the one hand he says he will repatriate them and on the other he refers to Islamic history and to the fact that we must welcome».

But despite this he was elected, why?

â€œThe electoral campaign in the second round was even more unbalanced than that of the first round. If then KiliÃ§daroglu had had 32 minutes against the 32 hours of Reis (chief in Turkish ed) now he hasn’t really appeared on TV. It was not a fair election. The government has mobilized the entire state apparatus in his favor».

What will a victory by Erdogan mean from an international point of view?

Â« Putin will present the bill, he will certainly ask for the money for the gas he supplied us and that we haven’t paid for for months but then who knows what else he will want. It will probably be enough for him that he remained in power since they have good relations. As far as NATO is concerned, the tug-of-war over Sweden’s entry will continue. Ankara said his conditions were not met but Sweden would never extradite the 70 people requested. We will probably continue to negotiate on the F16 and many think that eventually there will be a do ut des on this and Sweden in NATO. And then in the last two or three days of the electoral campaign, the president spoke of the money that will arrive from the Gulf countries, we don’t know how much and whether it will be enough to give the country a breather. And he also relaunched the project to build Kanal Istanbul to connect the Black Sea to the Marmara Sea, a very expensive project.

What about relations with the European Union?

â€œThey will remain in a deep coma, there will be no chance for a free movement of Turkish citizens or an update of customs rules. Relations with the United States will remain tense, the use of the S400 missile system remains a problem and then the support that the United States gives to the Kurdish militiamen of the Ypg in Syria cannot be accepted by Ankara».

In recent months Erdogan has drawn closer to Assad, what are the reasons for this change of course?

Â«Erdogan wants to meet Bashar Assad but the president of Syria wants Turkey to leave the territories in the north of the country first. Assad is in good shape, he has even been readmitted to the Arab League. And I think there will be a lot of pressure from the Arab countries for the Turkish army to back down».

It seems to me that the vote portrays a society split in two, is there the possibility of a conciliation?

Â«It is a divided country, there are two opposing visions of society, the centenary of the Republic will be celebrated in October and the vote clearly outlines in which direction it wants to go. On the other hand, the opposition had to fight cronyism, the shameless use of state resources to gain votes for the AKP. The company wanted change, all the polls say so, but probably didn’t trust the opposition. Then there is also to consider an unknown number of new citizens arriving from Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq or other countries who have had the right to vote and those 14-15 million who depend on public subsidies and have chosen the incumbent president for economic rather than ideological reasons.

Will the economy be a big problem for the new president, do you think Erdogan will change his policy of lowering interest rates?

â€œEconomic conditions will worsen and push Turkey to withdraw into itself. I don't think that the money that will come from the Gulf countries will be used to alleviate the economic conditions. There are 78 billion of debt and we don't even know if the figure isn't higher once we consider public banks and institutions. We are unable to curb inflation with exports, financially we are in a black hole».

Let’s talk about the Kurds, will Erdogan’s victory lead to the banning of the HDP and new persecutions?

â€œOne thing is certain: whoever is in prison will not come out. And then in ten months there are municipal elections, they could make them difficult, it has already happened that those elected end up in jail after two months and a substitute in their place. And then there is the question of the mayor of Istanbul who has already been sentenced and if the sentence is confirmed he could be replaced before the vote».