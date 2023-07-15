«Now fiscal peace, millions of Italians held hostage by the Revenue Agency»- breaking latest news

ROME – Fifteen days after the closure of the scrapping of the 2023 version tax bills, the fourth in the last seven years, which was also closed with unprecedented results, and on the eve of the tax reform that the government would like to implement starting next January, Matteo Salvini is relaunching the amnesty . By putting in place no longer just the cancellation of interest, penalties and collection premium, but of a part of the actual tax debt. For the leader of the League, “fiscal peace” is a key structural reform, “like that of justice,” he said yesterday in Matera, unleashing a chorus of criticism from the opposition: “We need a great and definitive peace fiscal – he said – to free millions of Italians held hostage by the tax authorities and the Revenue Agency for too many years. I’m talking about Italians who filed their tax returns, but then failed to pay everything they owed».

They are taxpayers perfectly known to the tax authorities, and systematically reached by checks, which are automatic on omitted payments. Far from it, says Salvini, compared to “total tax evaders, completely unknown to the taxman, who in my opinion can go to jail by throwing away the key”, indicating a new “threshold”, so to speak, for evasion ” of necessity Â»: 30 thousand euros. Â«If someone has a problem of up to 30,000 euros that has been dragging on for years, let’s close it. We ask him for a part and we cancel everything else,” added the minister. A mechanism that appears different from the scrapping of the files, the last of which has just closed, which only cancels penalties, interest and collection premium, but demands payment of the entire tax debt. An amnesty which, among other things, had a resounding success, thanks to the much more advantageous conditions compared to previous editions. The taxpayers who joined were as many as 3 million and 827 thousand, double the expected, with a debt estimated at 50-60 billion euros, even if it is too early to say that the taxman’s game, at least with these taxpayers, is already over (and the prospect of a new amnesty doesn’t help).

In previous scrapping, the first in 2016, the “bis” in 2017, the “ter” in 2018, many citizens started the procedure, defined the amounts to be paid with the tax authorities, relieved of penalties, interest and premium, but then they didn’t pay, or they stopped after the first installments. Thus, if in 2016 17.7 billion were to enter, 8.2 billion were collected, in 2017 less than 3 billion instead of 8.4, in 2018 just 8.6 billion compared to the 26.3 of the estimated collection. The fiscal peace Salvini invoked yesterday is more like the balance and excerpt of the bills, with the total or partial cancellation of the debt, which so far has concerned bills of smaller amounts, from one thousand to five thousand euros, and for only taxpayers with the lowest incomes, up to 30,000 euros of Isee.

The temptation of the majority to arrive at a real amnesty, moreover, is increasingly strong. Also due to the approaching tax reform, with the delegation under discussion in Parliament, and which the executive would like to start as early as next year. A profound change in the system (on assessment and collection in Parliament has not yet begun to work), even according to orthodox economic theory, could justify a clean slate on the past. The Prime Minister herself, Giorgia Meloni, and her party, as well as Forza Italia, have always supported the need to change the relationship between citizens and the tax authorities which today, in her words, receives “a State protection money”.

Perspectives that greatly concern the opposition, unleashed yesterday in criticism of Salvini. “When tax evasion is legitimized, it never stops,” says Maria Cecilia Guerra, Labor manager of the Democratic Party, while for Francesco Boccia, Salvini’s is a real “hymn” to tax evasion. Giuseppe Conte, leader of the M5S, is also going down hard, who speaks of “devastating messages”. “A carousel of annoying noises,” says Carlo Calenda of Azione, while for Angelo Bonelli, Avs, “the government wages war on the poor and rewards tax evaders.”

It will be a head-on collision, therefore. The signs had already been felt last week on the occasion of the vote in the Chamber of Deputies on the tax reform proxy. With Parliament ready to reject an agenda of the Democratic Party precisely on tax evasion on which the government had also given a favorable opinion.