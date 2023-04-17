Home » “Now he can have a normal life”
“Now he can have a normal life”

The small one Mia he’s fine now. Thanks to the generosity of many donors who responded to the appeal of the Piccoli Grandi Cuori association and to the professionalism of the medical team of the Pediatric Cardiac Surgery and Developmental Age of the Ircss Policlinico Sant’Orsola of Bologna, a nine-year-old Haitian girl with a serious heart disease has been operated on and will be able to lead a normal life.

Blue disease, what is it

She was born with Tetralogy of Fallot, a condition that prevented her from taking more than a few steps without being exhausted, also called blue disease. Di Lourdemia, born into a very poor family, the third child of eight siblings and who for two years has been living in a residential home for minors run by the Salesian nuns of Port au Prince, has decided to take care of the Bolognese association, managing to raise two weeks of solidarity campaign 35 thousand euros. Money useful to cover all expenses: air travel, surgery, hospitalization, medicines, room and board, psychological support and socio-economic support.

THE INTERVENTION

Following the delicate surgery performed by the team led by prof. Gaetano Gargiulo, after a period of recovery in the hospital, the child will be discharged and welcomed together with the nun who accompanied her to Italy in the house of ‘Polo dei Cuorì to slowly resume daily life. Here the volunteers of the Piccoli Grandi Cuori association will take care of the shopping and help Sister Rosalie in every errand, the social worker and the psychologists who will continue to guarantee their services. “The operation consisted in correcting the heart disease by re-establishing a normal cardiac anatomy – explains prof. Gargiulo- Everything went without any complications, currently the child has a correct blood oxygenation and has resumed a normal life. We are confident that in the future the girl will have an excellent quality of life like all other children”.

HE’S GOOD NOW

«Knowing that he is well, and that he is well also thanks to us – underlines Paola Montanari, president of Piccoli Grandi Cuori – fills our hearts with joy. It is the first such important fundraiser that the association launches alone, we bet on people’s generosity because donating is the choice that allows us to save a life. So thanks to the generosity of the donors and the expert hands of the health personnel of a center that represents excellence in the treatment of congenital heart disease. Thanks to Mia, who trusted us with her big smile, thanks to the tenacity of Sister Rosalie who hoped and fought until the last moment against all the obstacles encountered to get here in Italy ».

