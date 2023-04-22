“Now I have hope, I will have my son operated on in Italy”

Paola Caruso was a guest of Silvia Toffani a very true. The showgirl returned to talk about the drama that happened to little Michele: following the administration of a medicine, her son suffered a paralysis to a leg and the damage seemed to be permanent: “The drug is toxic, it should not be injected into children under 12”. However, now there is one hope.

«It is not an isolated case that of my son, it has also happened to other people. It hasn’t happened in Italy for at least 20 years,” Paola said through tears.

“I didn’t want to have him operated on, I was afraid for my son,” said Paola Caruso. «Now there is hope, I have decided that there will be surgery. He will do it in Italy, it’s the best news, it’s my only hope. They told me that if I didn’t accept the operation, my son would be condemned to live with a guardian,” she explained. And again: «I told Michele ‘let’s go to face this battle together my son’».

After the operation the little one will have to face a path of physiotherapy lasting about a year. “My son should run, he should do the things that 4-year-old children do,” said Paola Caruso among the tears.

Michael’s illness

Paola Caruso’s drama began in the last months of 2022 when the showgirl went to Egypt for a vacation with her baby. Michele, after a few days, caught a fever which, despite the medicines, he showed no sign of abating. Paola then turned to a local doctor who injected the little one with a drug.

Instead of improving, the situation got worse: once back in Italy, the child could no longer move a leg. The injection damaged his sciatic nerve. «After a cycle of physiotherapy, Michele has started moving his leg again but the foot is still blocked and the doctors have said it’s not good, so they fear that he will have to keep the brace for life. At the end of the month I will go to America to see if Michele can be operated on there. It is our last chance », Caruso had told Verissimo in recent months.

The battle of Paola Caruso

Francis Caserta he is Paola Caruso’s ex-boyfriend and father of her son Michele. However, his father never recognized the boy. But this legal battle, however, was won by Paola Caruso: «After four years my son was recognized by his father, but only thanks to a sentence. But he doesn’t show up », confessed the ex bonas of Avanti another.

In fact, her wish was that little Michele be recognized by his father in order to obtain his surname: «Now I know that my son will never be alone. If something happens to me, Michele won’t go to a family home. I’m so happy”.

