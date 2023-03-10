Hydrangeas are a popular ornamental plant in the garden as they offer spectacular and beautiful blooms. If you want to know how and when to transplant hydrangeas, read on!

When to transplant hydrangeas?

You can transplant your hydrangeas while they are actively growing. The best time for this is early spring, before the first budding. By then the hydrangea will have awakened from its dormant phase and will have enough energy to adapt to its new location before the high summer temperatures hit.

In warmer zones, you can transplant hydrangea between March and April, while in cooler zones, mid to late spring is a good time—mid, ideally.

What tools do you need?

When transplanting hydrangeas, make sure you use the right tools. What you need:

Sharp and sanitized tool

A shovel and gardening gloves

fertilizer for hydrangeas

Optional, pH meter to check soil pH

Find the right location

Hydrangeas prefer to grow in partial shade. What should you consider when looking for the perfect location for your hydrangea?

When transplanting a hydrangea, it is best if it is out in the sun in the morning to give the hydrangea time to recover in the afternoon. Hydrangeas need room to grow, so secure enough root ball space for the roots to stretch out.

How to prepare the ground?

Hydrangeas love well-drained soil. Adding compost can improve soil drainage. The added nutrient boost from composting is also significant.

How to transplant hydrangeas?

First, it’s important to know that the hole for the plant should be about twice the size of your plant’s root ball. Then fill the hole with water. Before digging up your hydrangea, water the plant. Irrigation will help avoid shock at transplant.

You can prune the plant back a bit before transplanting to make transplanting easier. Be careful when digging up the plant. First, make cuts in the soil with a shovel so you can determine the size of the root ball.

Dig a hole. As said, the hole should be about twice as wide as the root ball. Be careful not to plant too deep. Also make sure the base of the plant is about the same depth as the root ball. Then fill in the hole with your garden soil.

After transplanting the hydrangea, you need to water it thoroughly. Consider that hydrangeas love lots of water, so water the plants regularly.

Other care for the transplanted hydrangea

Once you’ve planted your hydrangea in your garden, mulch the base of the plant. Mulch is very beneficial for plants as it helps the soil and roots retain moisture and keeps weeds away.

There are many different types of mulch you can use, but the most common are pine mulch or some types of tree bark.

Also, fertilize your hydrangeas so that you are feeding them properly. Homemade fertilizer is of course the best option. Here are a few quick recipes:

Using banana peels as fertilizer:

Dry the banana peels for two to three days.

Dry them until they become crispy.

Now chop up the banana peels, making sure the pieces are less than half a centimeter.

Scatter these crushed banana peels evenly around your hydrangea.

This acts as a slow-release fertilizer for the plant, slowly releasing the nutrients into the soil.

You can also use coffee grounds as plant food

Sprinkle some coffee grounds on your hydrangeas. The carbon contained in the coffee grounds has an extremely positive effect on the growth of your plants.

You can also use a liquid fertilizer made from coffee grounds. That’s how it’s done: