Con ‘colinergic life’ the networks of neurons involved in the processes of some are defined higher cognitive functionsas the memory a short term and theAttention.

These neurons are found in the frontal part of the brain. They use theacetylcholine come neurotransmitter and are, often, involved in the neurodegenerative processes that afflict those affected by Alzheimer the one stroke.

For a long time they have therefore been the object of study in the field of neuroscience with the goal of delaying or reversing the effects of dementia he was born in cognitive impairment.

“Per cognitive impairment means the loss of some typical functions of the such as memory, especially the short-term one, easily compromised in people anziane over 65” – specifies the Doctor Pietro Garerigeriatrician in charge of Center for Cognitive Disorders and Dementia Of Catanzaro LidoASP Catanzaro.

The importance of citicoline, an excipient that allows recovery after stroke

For the first time an Italian study, developed by the University and Spedali Civili of Brescia and published in the journal Frontiers in Neurology, he tried what was suspected. This fact had never been demonstrated on a human being: that the citicolinaa natural precursor ofacetylcholineallows you to restore the normal colinergic life after thestroke.

This and other uses of the drug have been discussed extensively during the Citicoline DAY which was held on 17 e February 18, 2023 a Genova at Grimaldi Palace of the Meridiana in Salita di S. Francesco, 4. In particular, the results of the study that used the examination of the Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation are two groups of patients reduce yes stroke during the span of 8 weeks.

Experimentation at the Brescia hospital

“The group to which the citicolina has demonstrated an unmistakable recovery of colinergic life compared to the control group – explains the doctor Mauro MagoniDirector of the OU of Vascular Neurology-Stroke Unit at theCivil Spedali Hospital Of Brescia. – “Swell the measurement concerned only the cellular processes and not any cognitive effects, several patients testified that they felt better and more lucid after the treatment”.

The results led to the formulation of a further 24-week studyled by Civil hospitals Of Brescia in collaboration with theIRCCS Saint Lucia of Rometo measure the clinical effects and possible improvement of neuropsychological tests.

“The study on a larger sample of patients with cerebral ischemia will allow to evaluate the effectiveness of the citicolina in the stimulation of colinergic life and the possible improvement of cognitive functions” – concludes the doctor Poppies.

A step towards the extensive use of citicoline in drug therapy

An outcome that would therefore open the doors to the extensive use of citicolina in the pharmacological therapyduring the recovery and rehabilitation of the patient affected by stroke.

Already now there citicolina is indicated in the supportive treatment of parkinsonian syndromes. Its role in the processes of neuroprotection is studied extensively. Demonstrate its clinical efficacy in the recovery path from stroke and from cognitive impairment would have a significant social and health impact.

The incidence of stroke in Italy

In Italiain fact, according to the data estimated by theHigher Institute of Health (ISS) there are approx 1 million people with dementia. Also there are 900 mila suffering from a risk condition defined as Mild Cognitive Impairment. According to the data of Ministry of Healthevery year there are about 90,000 hospitalizations due tostrokeof which the 20% they are repeat offenders.

Il 20-30% of people affected by stroke dies within a month of the event and the 40-50% within the first year. Only the 25% of patients who survived a stroke heals completely. The 75% survives with some form of disability. Of the latter, half are the bearer of a deficit so serious as to lose self-sufficiency.

Current citicoline-based therapies

“The citicolina – confirms the Doctor Pietro Gareri – it has already proved effective in acting in combination therapies against cognitive impairment by nature it is vascular That degenerativeIn the post traumatic brain injuryin the post stroke, in the glaucomain amblyopia and in parkinsonian syndromes.

All this is possible thanks to the different mechanisms of action of the citicolina. Firstly this is possible with an increase in the synthesis of theacetylcholine and a corresponding increase in the biosynthesis of phospholipids in the membrane of neuronal cells. Also, the citicolina is able to act at different levels, for example level mitochondrialon the synthesis of other neurotransmitters, such as the dopamine and the norepinephrineand on the processes of generation of synapses.

Citicoline, to counteract the so-called neural death

Doctor Pietro Gareri conclude – Plus, the citicolina has an important role in counteracting some cellular degenerative processes that go by the name of apoptosis that is to say neuronal death.

In its chronic administration of 1 gram per day, the citicolina it has therefore proved to be effective in counteracting some pathologies in the neurological and geriatric fields. In Spainis dispensed from National Health Service in the post stroke. Instead, in Italy it is a drug at the total expense of the patientalso for post-stroke patients, in the Parkinson and in vascular cognitive impairment”.