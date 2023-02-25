Trigger the alarm in a state

The alarm has gone off. The increase in cases and deaths caused by the epidemic DENGUE forced a state to take immediate security measures. The Ministry of Health of Peru has announced a new action plan to prevent and control the spread of the infection in 13 regions and 59 districts of the country: Amazonas, Ayacucho, Cajamarca, Cusco, Huánuco, Ica, Junín, Lambayeque, Loreto, Madre de Dios, Piura, San Martín and Ucayali.

Among the main actions to be implemented, as reported by Ansa, there is the strengthening of basic health services and hospitals, the epidemiological surveillance and the activities of prevention e health promotion. In particular, the plan also provides for larval control and fumigation in homes, as well as entomological surveillance and the strengthening of laboratories for molecular diagnostic tests for dengue. Community participation will be promoted to carry out campaigns to eliminate mosquito breeding sites, such as tyres, plastic containers o other objects where rainwater accumulates.

To date, they have been reported 11,585 cases and 16 deaths from dengue, a sharp increase from a year earlier, when only 6,741 cases were reported in the same period. The National Center for Epidemiology, Prevention and Disease Control (CDC Peru) has highlighted the importance of adopting preventive measures and intervening promptly to limit the spread of the virus.

But what disease are we talking about? There dengue is a viral disease caused by a virus of the family Flaviviridae and there are four distinct, but closely related, serotypes of the virus (DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3 and DENV-4). The virus is transmitted to man by female mosquitoes and causes a broad spectrum of symptoms that can range from subclinical illnesses to severe flu-like symptoms, where it is estimated that 1 in 4 infections are symptomatic.

After a long series of studies and repeated failures, an effective and safe vaccine against Dengue Fever has arrived in Europe. It’s about QDEnga, live attenuated vaccine which is able to protect even those who have contracted dengue in the past.