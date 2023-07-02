Now Lagarde has to stop

Yesterday the Milan Stock Exchange closed at the highest levels for 15 years. It was since 2008, since the crash of Lehman Brothers, that the Piazza Affari index did not reach 28,230 points. At the same time, Istat data on work was released, which has been increasingly positive for months now. While at the euro area level, inflation fell to 5.5% in June, from 6.1 in May. Our inflation (harmonised index) is 6.7%, 4% less than at the beginning of the year, higher than the average only for the energy component (in reabsorption) and partly for the damage caused by the flood in Romagna on the food supply chain . These are very good figures, which show both the strength of our economy – which is avoiding the risk of recession (in Germany the GDP has already been negative for two quarters) after two years of extraordinary growth and despite the energy shock – and the good work of the government in office: just remember how gloomy certain economic forecasts were in the aftermath of the fall of the Draghi government, now almost a year ago. The spread (around 166 points), by the way, is hardly talked about anymore. The only great unknown comes from interest rates, whose increase strongly supported by the ECB risks infecting this favorable situation and damaging Italy itself. Voices of dissent towards Christine Lagarde’s monetary policy are continuously raised throughout the government, starting with the prime minister. But how is it possible that in Frankfurt they don’t understand this reasoning? After all, a healthy Italy is convenient for all the countries of the euro area, reassured about the path of sustainability of our public debt which is potentially the biggest problem for the single currency. While yesterday’s data on “euro inflation” should make the ECB more serene: the price index is quickly approaching the target, set at 2%. Removing the specter of inflation that has always haunted the Germans. There is therefore only one explanation that we give ourselves: when last June 28 Lagarde declared that she will not stop the increase in rates, raising them again from 4 to 4.25% in the meeting next July, she did not know the data went out yesterday. And, at the same time, she kept her guard up for the anchoring of inflation expectations. A monetary policy strategy that has worked up to now, it must be said. But that in the face of data and indices such as the latter, especially if confirmed at the end of July, they will have to lead the European Central Bank to stop the rate hike after the summer. It would be a signal that would place her above all suspicion. Especially of a political nature.

Related