21:46

45’+1′- The first half ends

End the first half! Napoli are ahead by one goal thanks to the goal scored by Osimhen

21:45

45′ – Osimhen inaccurate

Great opening from Kvaratskelia for Osimhen who blocks and goes to the conclusion: the ball hits the outside of the net

21:40

41′ – Goal disallowed against Napoli

Goal disallowed in Osimhen! Eintracht error that leads Lozano to serve Osimhen who scores an encore, but his position is irregular

21:39

40′ – Naples ahead!

Napoli takes the lead! Imperious progression of Lozano serving in the center Osimhen: the Nigerian forward touches the ball to deposit it at the bottom of the bag

21:37

38′ – Kim cautioned

First yellow card of the match: Kim is booked for a foul on Kolo Muani

21:35

35′ – Kvaratskelia’s mistake from the spot!

From eleven meters Trapp blocked Kvaratkelia’s strong shotallowing Eintracht to stay 0-0

21:34

34′ – Penalty for Napoli!

Sensational post of Lozano with a sure shot. On the rejected Osimhen chases the ball, but is brought down by Buta: the referee points to the penalty spot

21:31

31′ – Zielinski shows up

Zielinski’s conclusion from the edge that is easily saved by Trapp

21:19

20′ – Kvaratskelia impensierisce Trapp

Conclusion from the edge of Kvaratkelia: Trapp deflects for a corner kick

21:18

18′ – Naples dangerous on the developments of a corner

Naples dangerous on the development of a corner kick by Zielinski with the ball deflected by Kamada: Trapp rejects with difficulty

21:10

10′ – Gotze on the fly: ball on the back

Gotze’s volley ending on the bottom. Eintracht contains Napoli and tries to do badly with dangerous restarts

21:05

5′ – Pericolo Concord

Eintracht shows up with a shot from a tight angle by Kolo Muani: ball out

21:04

4′ – Naples immediately perky

Eintracht is well placed on the field, but Napoli is immediately perky with verticalizations that put the German rearguard in difficulty

21:00

1′ – Eintracht-Naples begins

Kick-off of the match between Eintracht and Napoli: the first leg of the round of 16 begins!

20:56

Teams on the pitch: great atmosphere in the stands

The teams enter the playing field. The anthem of the Champions League is playing. Spectacular in the stands, there’s a great atmosphere in the German facility

20:50

Giuntoli: “Kvaratkelia is not on the market”

“Kvaratskhelia is not on the market.” The sporting director of Napoli said it, Cristiano Giuntoli, intervened before the match against Eintracht Frankfurt valid for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League. Many European clubs are interested in the Georgian talent that Napoli intend to lock down. The blue ds revealed it to the microphones of Mediaset: “How much is it worth? I don’t like giving numbers, I want to talk about concrete things. Kvara isn’t on the market at the moment and in any case I don’t know how much it will be worth, time and what it will do will tell. We are talking about a great player, we hold on to him.”

20:45

Guardiola’s phrase that enhances Napoli

“Tonight I will eat well, I will watch Real Madrid-Liverpool and Napoli, which is always a pleasure to see”. These are Guardiola’s statements at the press conference. Read the news.

20:30

Spalletti’s numbers in the round of 16

And the seventh participation of Spalletti in the Champions League round of 16. The blue coach has led among the top sixteen in Europe for Roma four times and Zenit twice. With the Giallorossi, he qualified twice for the quarter finals. The last appearance is of 2016on the occasion of the double comparison between Roma e Real Madrid after the giallorossi passed the group stage under the leadership of Garcia.

20:15

Naples, two precedents with Eintracht

The only two precedents between Napoli and Eintracht date back to 1994, with the two teams facing each other in the round of 16 of the UEFA Cup. To win the double confrontation was the German team with two 1-0. In the quarterfinals it was eliminated by Juventus.

20:00

Spalletti’s choices to beat Eintracht

Spalletti gives a starting shirt to Olivera who plays on the left defensive wing in place of Mario Rui. In midfield Zielinski wins the ballot with Elmas, while forward it is Lozano who completes the trident with Osimhen and Kvaratskelia. Politano will start from the bench

19:50

Eintracht-Naples, the official formations

UNIQUE FRANCOFORTE (3-4-2-1): Trapp, Tuta, Jakic, Ndicka; Buta, Sow, Kamada, Max; Lindstrom, Gotze; near Muani. all. Glasner NAPOLI (4-3-3): Takes; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Lozano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia. All. Spalletti

19:40

Possible chance for Olivera

According to the latest rumors, Spalletti would be oriented towards handing over a starting shirt to Olivera in the place of Mario Rui. The official line-ups will be announced shortly

19:30

Naples, three years ago the last appearance in the round of 16 of the Champions League

The last appearance of Napoli at the time dates back to three years ago Champions League round of 16: the blues faced the Barcelona, with the double confrontation that was played six months apart due to Covid. The blaugrana came out after 1-1 at Maradona and 3-1 at Campo Nou.

19:20

Naples, a shower of millions in case of passage of the round

Napoli also hopes to go through from an economic point of view. The blue club has already collected more than 60 million euros up to now: a figure destined to increase if the victory in the double confrontation with Eintracht were to arrive. Read the news here.

19:15

Tensions between fans also yesterday

The clashes follow yesterday’s tensions, when Neapolitan fans were forced to leave a pub after slaps and shoves by German ultras. Read the news here.

19:00

Fear in Frankfurt, Napoli fans attacked

I Napoli fans arrived in Frankfurt for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League were attacked by the ultras of Eintracht. Read the full news here.

18:45

Naples, the probable formation of Spalletti

Read here the probable choices of Luciano Spalletti for tonight’s match againstConcord Francoforte.

18:30

Eintracht Frankfurt-Naples, the teams on the field at 21

Il Napoli by Luciano Spalletti is ready to face theConcord Francofortewinner of the last Europa League, in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. The Germans qualified by finishing second in the group with Tottenham, Sporting Lisbon and Marseille.

Francoforte-Deutsche Bank Park