“Now my son is at peace” – breaking latest news

A few words, combined with the photo of a smiling boy, to communicate the most difficult news to give ever, the loss of a son: «After so much pain, our wonderful Arrigo is finally at peace. The family asks for silence ». Roberto Vecchioni, with this message published yesterday on his social profiles, announced the death of his son Arrigo, 36, before closing himself in the unimaginable agony of a parent who has to face such a mourning.

Arrigo was the third of the singer-songwriter’s four childrenthe second had by his current wife Daria Colombo who yesterday, as a sign of mourning, “dyed” his Facebook profile picture completely black. During his career, Vecchioni had told several times in interviews how much life without children would have been like a desert for him, often speaking of his relationship with them and dedicating numerous songs to them.

From his first marriage to Irene Brozzi he had had the eldest daughter, Francesca Vecchioni, (who shared the same message as her father on her accounts). Then, in 1981, Vecchioni married Colombo, writer and activist, with whom he had three other children: Carolina, Arrigo and Edoardo. The youngest, born in 1992, graduated from the Luchino Visconti Civic School of Cinema and specialized in multimedia writing, is known for the disease, multiple sclerosis, which he also decided to talk about in his debut novel «Sclero. The game of emperors “, released two years ago. Of Arrigo one can only imagine that behind the “much, so much pain” evoked by his father in yesterday’s few words there is a complex experienceon which the family, at least for now, has asked for total confidentiality. See also Covid, in the wake-sleep rhythm the key to the drugs of the future