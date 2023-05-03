Now new: Vitamin B12 Hevert 450 µg / vegans, vegetarians and seniors often with …

Hevert-Arzneimittel GmbH & Co. KG

If you are constantly exhausted and tired, a vitamin B12 deficiency can also be the cause. Because this vitamin, which the body cannot produce itself, is essential for energy metabolism and the maintenance of normal red blood cells. Above all, older people, vegans and vegetarians, people who take certain medications and those who are exposed to constant stress should pay attention to their vitamin B12 levels. The carrier protein intrinsic factor is of elementary importance for the metabolism of the vitamin, which is no longer sufficiently formed, especially in the elderly. With Vitamin B12 Hevert 450 µg, Hevert-Arzneimittel will be offering a preparation from March 2023 that provides more energy with just one tablet a day and can be used to combat tiredness and exhaustion. Hevert preparations are only available in pharmacies.

The water-soluble vitamin B12 (cobalamin) takes on a variety of tasks in the body. Among other things, it contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism, the reduction of tiredness and fatigue and the normal formation of red blood cells. Vitamin B12 deficiency is widespread in Germany. While only about 5-7% of the younger generation have a vitamin B12 level that is too low, it is already over 30% of the older generation. The possible consequences of a vitamin B12 deficiency, which include tiredness and difficulty concentrating as well as muscle weakness up to paralysis, disorders of the nervous system or even depression and impairment of the optic nerve, should be taken seriously.

In 2019, the German Society for Nutrition (DGE) increased the vitamin B12 intake recommendation for adults from 3 µg to 4 µg daily. Many people do not reach these intake recommendations. Vitamin B12 cannot be formed by the human organism itself, but must be ingested through food. It is stored in the liver, from where it can be used for several years. A deficiency therefore often only becomes apparent years later. Good suppliers are meat, eggs, fish, milk and milk products. Here it is produced by special microorganisms. Plant-based foods such as fruit, vegetables, oatmeal, nuts and oil, on the other hand, do not contain vitamin B12. Therefore, in addition to older people, people who eat vegan or vegetarian food belong to the group that often has a vitamin B12 deficiency. Furthermore, the long-term use of certain drugs such as antacids, the diabetic metformin, proton pump inhibitors (PPI) or oral contraceptives leads to reduced absorption of the vitamin. Constant stress, permanent physical strain and chronic inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn’s disease or other problems in the digestive organs can also promote a deficiency.

Intrinsic factor and passive diffusion important for the metabolism of vitamin B12

The metabolism of vitamin B12 in the body is complex. The vitamin is released from the food by stomach acid and enzymes and bound to a special transport protein, the intrinsic factor. This protein is formed in the stomach, binds the highly susceptible vitamin B12 during digestion and enables its absorption in the duodenum. For each dose of vitamin B12 supplied, through food or a preparation, only 1.5 µg can be actively absorbed by the human body.[1] As we age, the body produces less and less intrinsic factor, resulting in an insufficient supply of vitamin B12. The most common cause of a deficiency situation is an absorption disorder. However, the body has an alternative absorption mechanism available: passive diffusion. The vitamin enters the blood directly through the wall of the small intestine. In addition to active absorption, around 1-2% of the amount of vitamin B12 taken orally can be passively absorbed.1 This means that significantly larger amounts of vitamin B12 are required for this metabolic pathway so that it is available to the body in a relevant concentration. Taking 450 µg of vitamin B12, for example, leads to passive absorption of 4.5 to 9 µg of vitamin B12. A sufficient amount of vitamin B12 can also be ingested with this dosage for people with disturbed active vitamin B12 intake and/or an increased need.1,[2]

New: the high-dose vitamin B12 Hevert 450 µg

From March 2023, Hevert-Arzneimittel will be offering the “energy vitamin” B12 as a high-dose food supplement: Vitamin B12 Hevert 450 µg. With just one tablet a day, young people from the age of 15 and adults are sufficiently supplied with the important vitamin. Vitamin B12 Hevert 450 µg is vegan, lactose- and gluten-free and is manufactured without coloring or preservatives. The preparation is produced in Germany and is only available in local pharmacies or mail-order pharmacies.

Hevert offers vitamin B12 as injections especially for parenteral therapy: Vitamin B12 depot Hevert with 1000 µg and vitamin B12 forte Hevert injekt with 3000 µg and also vitamin B12 plus folic acid Hevert with 3000 µg vitamin B12 and 20 mg folic acid.

More information about the preparations and the sustainable family business Hevert can be found on the drug manufacturer’s website at www.hevert.de.

