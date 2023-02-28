“I’m happy, now I see him running and playing like other children”. Ánduel is the father who donated part of his own lung to his 5-year-old son in what wasthe first living donor lung transplantperformed in Italy. The speech to Pope John of Bergamo dates back to 17 January: eleven hours in all and with a hundred people who alternated between the various shifts in the various roles, then there was a complex follow-up and only in recent days the small was discharged from Pediatrics. Mario (this is the nickname given to the little boy in the hospital for his passion for the SuperMario video game) will remain in Bergamo for some time to undergo post-transplant checks. Then he can go home and start a normal life again. The only limitation for the father is a 20% reduction in overall lung volume. However, it should be considered that the normal lung reserves of an adult man allow, despite this limitation, not only to lead a completely normal life, but also to perform sporting activities.

The boy had been born with thalassemia and a bone marrow transplant from his father had made matters worse, causing graft-versus-host disease. Hence the decision of the doctors of the Bergamo hospital to transplant five segments of the lower right lobe of the father's lung on the child. "I remember," he says Michele Colledandirector of the Department of Organ Failure and Transplantation and Pope John's General Surgery Unit 3 – that the first time I presented the hypothesis of a living transplant, the parents didn't hesitate for a second. If she hadn't proposed it, we would have proposed it, they told me. The most exciting thing for me is to see them together».