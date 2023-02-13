They are all very happy with the “blockbuster” of Sanremo. But they, that is Amadeus, the director of Rai1 (Stefano Coletta) and above all the administrator…

They are all very happy with the “blockbuster” of Sanremo. But they, that is Amadeus, the director of Rai1 (Stefano Coletta) and above all the managing director, Carlo Fuortes, are also in the crosshairs of the Brothers of Italy and the League which accuses them: they become political martyrs to be hunted and make themselves beautiful with their sacrifice in the eyes of the left and the politically correct mainstream. And so? In the wake of the Sanremo controversy, Raibaltone has already left and will leave the field (metaphorically) dead and wounded. Amadeus protects himself like this: «If they send me away, it is for my ideas. If my term ends here, I’ll leave and have four beautiful years for my entire life.” Then, he added in the press conference: «It is clear that any coach is strong as long as the team wins, if the team loses even the greatest are at risk of exemption. If I had done 15-20 percent less, I’d be an exemptable coach.”

And instead says Amadeus, and with him Fuortes and all the Rai management: “This Sanremo was stronger than ever”. Undoubted success, but there is also the lack of rigorous direction over the running of the event and that Fedez, between homosexual kisses and accusations of pro-Nazism against government figures, was able to exaggerate at will and was also awarded all the honors even earning – as if it were a tall poppy in Viale Mazzini – the front row of the Ariston where he was highly paid homage by all.

Even if Berlusconi holds back (“Rai only does left-wing things and instead has to do its job of pluralism, but at the moment the top management shouldn’t be changed”), in FdI we talk about the hat-trick: away the CEO, away the director of Rai1 and Prime Time, via the artistic director of the festival and in short, after Sanremo the cleanup. Amadeus vents to his friends like this: «I am me, with my positions and with my tastes. I’d like to do Sanremo again for the fifth time next year, but I’m not one attached to armchairs ». Amadeus knows he has received the eviction notice widely, but Salvini’s concerns everyone a bit: «Certainly a reflection on Rai management as a whole will have to be done. I didn’t see the Sanremo final, I was with my daughter and I took a walk around Florence. The center of Florence is much more beautiful than anything else…». Very clear cut. Revived and relaunched – the yellow-and-green couple from the good old days are back – by Giuseppe Conte: «Rai needs a profound reform». Translation: even for Conte there is too much Pd or too much dem culture in Rai and he wants to have more voice.

ATTACKS, DEFENSES

Fuortes defends his success: «The excellent ratings and the attention given by young people reward the work of Rai and of those who have made possible an edition destined to remain in the history of our TV and our country». And again: «Sanremo is not just entertainment, it’s not just songs and fun: it is an industry that demonstrates what Rai is able to achieve through television, radio, RaiPlay and social media perfectly balanced in offering the public always different and in-depth content. It is a feat that no other communication company in the world carries out with the same strength and with the same commitment». Along the same lines, Coletta, who adds: «I am embittered by the personal attacks received. I find it uncivilized for public service executives to be attacked on the private front. I am a decent person, I am a Calvinist even in my private life». As for “political externalities, they are part of a reading of such an important event, but our work is linked to the TV product”. Instead, no: Rai is political and the new politics no longer wants this Rai.

