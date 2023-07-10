now the HOT AFRICAN! But will it really last all SUMMER? The projections speak for themselves » ILMETEO.it

Weather: now AFRICAN HOT! But will it really last all SUMMER? The projections speak for themselves

Intense heat throughout the summer? The intense heat is about to invade Italy. It will be the umpteenth extreme climatic phase that testifies more and more to the great climate changes taking place on a global level; let’s not forget that it is not “normal” to have temperatures above 40°C for so many days in a row in different regions.

Many of you are already asking us: isn’t the scorching African anticyclone now going to last throughout the summer?

But let’s go in order. At the start of next week the Cerberus anticyclone will kick off the second heat wave of this 2023 summer season. In mythology, Cerberus is the three-headed dog-monster sung by Dante in his Divine Comedy and placed as guard of the Underworld: well , the African anticyclone will distribute the intensity of the heat differently over three areas of Italy, metaphorically represented by the three heads: the first area is that of the South and the Major Islands; the second zone is represented by central Italy, above all the Tyrrhenian belt; the third zone is the North.

From Monday 10 July, we expect an anomalous climatic phase: in addition to extreme stability, with lots of sun and absence of significant rainfall, maximum temperature peaks of up to 35-37°C are expected on the northern plains, over 38°C and in the Centre, and even up to above 40°C on the two Major Islands (up to 45-47°C in Sardinia).

The map below (indicating the temperature anomaly) clearly highlights the sub-tropical “hot bubble” rising from North Africa. We are talking about values ​​of about +10°C more than one would expect in this period, a real blaze that will fully invest our country. Temperature anomaly expected for next week: up to +10°C in more than the averageAnd that’s not all, in fact based on the latest weather updates available to us, after the great heat expected at least until mid-July it seems that the next month of August will also be characterized by temperatures widely above the average between + 1°C and +3°C over most of Europe, including Italy. Analyzing the map below, the positive thermal anomaly extended from the Iberian Peninsula to the British Isles, up to Scandinavia, catches the eye; the Mediterranean is no exception, probably due to greater interference from the notorious African anticyclone. Temperatures above the average expected for August (source: ECMWF) This is therefore a projection for the key period of the summer, moreover in line with recent years , during which the problem of climate change is becoming increasingly evident and pressing, even in Italy.

Until a few years ago, the law on the Old Continent was dictated by the milder high pressure of the Azores (of oceanic origin). Lately, however, we have been witnessing an ever-increasing interference of air masses from North Africa, responsible for the strongest and most persistent hot waves also on our country.

Will this heat last all summer? Difficult to say now, we will then do the math in September when we will have all the climatic data for the summer quarter available; for now everything is ready for the second hot flame which promises to be very strong with peaks of over 40°C in various regions.

