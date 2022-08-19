In Chinese the most severe anti-Covid measures they are put into practice more and more to the carpet and with blind rigor, harassing the population for more than two years. But not only.

The fish swabs

As reported by the BBC, in fact, this week in addition to the five million inhabitants of the coastal city of Xiamen, tested en masse after only 40 positives were identified, the fish also had to undergo the inconvenient Covid-test procedure. All to comply with the directive of Pandemic maritime control of Xiamen, released in recent weeks: fishermen and their catch must be scrupulously controlled. In the homeland of TikTok and many other similar digital platforms, the videos of the diligent medical staff trained to practice fish swabs and live crabs have become, yes, literally “viral”, much more than the unlikely contagions due to the infected fish fauna.

They are not the only ones

The practice of swabbing the inhabitants of the sea to identify possible Covid infections derives from a methodical application of recent teachings: “We have learned the lesson from Hainan, which is experiencing a severe increase in infections”Said an employee of the Xiamen Municipal Ocean Development Bureau al South China Morning Post. The southern province of Hainan has in fact accused 10 thousand cases of Covid since the beginning of August. And the Asian authorities are now convinced that the cause is to be found among the creatures of the seas.

Pisces and Covid, a Chinese obsession

The connection between fish and Covid is now an obsession of the Chinese media: the first explosion of Covid was identified in the famous Wuhan market and many episodes of infections have been related to fishermen or people engaged in the processing of fish. Already in June 2020 the “salmon panic” was created, the Covid-19 virus having been detected on cutting boards used to prepare frozen salmon. This theory was certainly perfect for convincing people that Covid-19 had been imported into China from Europe with frozen fish. But already at the time, the same Chinese Center for Disease Control (Centre for Disease ControlCdc) had confirmed that it was very unlikely that salmon could be a carrier of the virus.

In the great Asian country, however, the ability to swab various animated beings is not limited to fish, but also includes hippos (like the poor specimen of the Huzhou Natural Park), dogs, cats, chickens and even pandas, as documented by some videos.

The BBC does not describe what happens if a fish tests positive for the swab. In short: how and where should its quarantine go? Directly at sea or perhaps in a more convenient pan? As a precaution, then, should fish with suspected Covid infection use the mask or not?

Andrea Gebbia, August 19, 2022