There are many VIPs with vitiligo who have made this disease a strong point. Today it is no longer a taboo or a cause for shame, especially thanks to them.

Now it is talked about quite often and most people are familiar with Vitiligo, a disease that occurs with some portions of skin lighter than the rest of the body.

Unfortunately it comes to a chronic disorder which concerns melanocytes, or the cells that produce melanin, on which the color of the skin depends. The malfunction of these leads to the depigmentation of the dermis and the resulting lighter spots.

These can be more or less wide and in various parts of the body, including on the face. Unfortunately to vitiligo there is no targeted cure It is safe, however some therapies can reduce the color difference on the skin. For years, however, those who suffer from it have decided not to be ashamed: many VIPs have vitiligo and they no longer hide itHere because.

Vip with vitiligo: from Kasia Smutniak and Luca Onestini

One of the “champions” of self-acceptance and of this disease is actress Kasia Smutniak. The woman has often talked about it on social media and has also brought to light the problem of media communication which, often, have talked about it of his ailment in an indelicate way. Kasia always has made it clear that I accepted vitiligo and, indeed, to raise awareness on the subject has created a filter that instead of erasing them, creates the typical spots of this pathology.

Last year too Mercedes Cylinder showed the signs of vitiligo while on the Island of the Famous. The girl admitted that she usually, she covers her with makeup but she has one lighter spot around one eye and another on one shoulder.

Also Luca Onestini have some parts of the body that have lost pigmentation due to the disease. Her spots are more hidden (on her knees and elbows) but he never had a problem showing them on social media.

Join the group job offers, bonuses, disability, law 104, pensions and news Receive free news on job vacancies and the economy every day Telegram – Group Facebook – Group

A real icon of the normalization of vitiligo, among the VIPs, is Winnie Harlow. The American model participated in the talent American’s next Top model without ever hiding the obvious signs of the pathology on the body and face. Today she is a well-known influencer and is famous all over the world and, for sure, she will have inspired as many people who have vitiligo.