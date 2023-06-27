now they have 6 and 7. They will not fail

Looks down, a few words in a mixture of relief and annoyance. “Let’s hope it’s over.” “It was difficult for everyone, for us teachers but especially for the kids.” “We did what we had to, without taking the place of the court.”

When the teachers leave the “Viola” institute in Rovigo – a gray reinforced concrete block – it is almost 7 in the evening and the extraordinary class council hastily convened by the principal Isabella Sgarbi has just finished. An hour and a half of close confrontation, closed in a classroom with the sole objective of leaving behind the most absurd and turbulent six days that this technical institute has ever experienced: controversies, inspections, and half a government (the minister of Education, that of Defense and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini) intervened criticizing the choices of the school. All this, since Corriere del Veneto revealed on Thursday that the two fifteen-year-old students who in October had shot a teacher with an air pistol (filming the scene and spreading the video on social networks) had both been promoted, for more with good marks in conduct. Well, just on this last aspect of the assessment, yesterday the class council took over the report cards. Minister Giuseppe Valditara had asked for it: “Given the results of the inspectors’ report and given the incorrect application of Presidential Decree 122 of 2009 and of the school regulations, I felt the need to invite the school manager to reconsider the decisions in self-protection took”.

The Council averaged downwards

Result: the guy who pulled the trigger that day went from 9 to 7 in conduct. His partner, the one who filmed the scene, saw his grade drop from 8 to 6. That’s all. Above all, no rejection, foreseen only in case of insufficient conduct. «The entire evaluation process followed by the institute was corrected – assures the principal Sgarbi – the error, if we can define it that way, occurred only in the very last step taken during the scrutiny. It has been pointed out to us that the regulation provides for an overall evaluation to be made, which takes into account the entire school year, while initially we had decided to enhance the maturation path made by these students in recent months”. In practice, yesterday the Council averaged (downwards) between the conduct vote decided in June and what the two boys had collected in the report card of the first quarter, where both came out with a 5, precisely as a consequence of their « stunt”. The same criterion was applied to the whole class, and in fact two other students – not directly involved in the October episode – saw their conduct lowered to just above the threshold of sufficiency.

The principal: «Those boys are not criminals»

«Those boys are not delinquents – explains the principal – but they made a mistake that now risks marking them forever due to the pressure, even from the media, they are undergoing. The school has never underestimated the seriousness of the gesture that saw our teacher as a victim, but we must remember that our students must always remain at the center of everything ». In recent months, the two students involved have done voluntary work helping disabled people, and also faced a path of a psychological nature. All this, demonstrating commitment to study. “Now, with the correct application of the regulation, we hope they can put this story behind them and, with awareness and maturity, focus on their future” concludes Sgarbi.

The boys’ lawyer and the teacher hit by the dots

It remains to be seen how families will react. “We want to understand the reasons for the decision, because the institute hasn’t communicated anything to us yet,” explains the lawyer Nicola Bergamini, who assists the fifteen-year-old who shot the professor that October 11. «I don’t want to say too much, but the first impression is that it is a stretch, a mess: if a teacher evaluates a student’s conduct with a 9, how can the same teacher argue the correctness of a different vote a few days later? ? In any case, in the next few hours I will meet the parents: it is up to them to decide whether to appeal or close it here”. Satisfied the victim of the shots: “That vote in conduct had humiliated me – says Professor Maria Cristina Finatti – but now I’m more serene, also because I immediately felt the support of Minister Valditara and many ordinary people”. Her lawyer, Tosca Sambinello, recalls that the “battle” is not over: “Nobody wants to rage on those boys – she assures – but it is right that, in the face of such a serious act, they answer for it in court”.