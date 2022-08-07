Among the many products mentioned in the directives of the Ministry of Health, water is unfortunately also included. Precisely I am referring to two important lots of water, which had been distributed in the supermarkets from all over Italy and were subsequently recalled by Ministry due to the risk of bacterial infection.

The alarm is therefore triggered by this bacterium which takes the name of staphylococcus aureus. Researches were conducted on gods samplingsobtained from two very famous brands of water, and have resulted in the presence of the contamination indicator, in fact, the company in question, manufacturer ofmineral waterannounced that he immediately proceeded to withdraw batches of product that could cause many problems to salute of man.

Therefore, the company did not only collect the product, but also invited consumers who had already purchased the lots in question not to consume such products. Finally, he specifies that the reference refers only and exclusively to the products mentioned and limited to lots indicated. What are the risks of taking the bacterium?

As mentioned above, the water withdrawn in the withdrawn water was found to contain the presence of a dangerous Staphylococcus aureus bacterium. This pathogen can cause a wide range of symptoms, ranging from stomach ache to rather serious illnesses. The staphylococcispecifically, they are bacteria located on the skin and in the oral cavity of human beings, often in a harmless or useful way to the organism, with the sole purpose of colonizing that area or sometimes it can even trigger the infection years after exposure .

But it is certainly not to be underestimated, this because it can also cause very serious infections, generally causing serious damage to the skin. In addition, doctors say that infections can be transmitted by physical contact, generally through a simple one contact between hands, in which at least one of the two is contaminated. Particular attention must be paid, especially if we are immunocompromised and if we use medical devices invasive, since any infection due to this bacterium could cause serious health problems.

What are the symptoms that allow us to recognize the infection? Let’s see them together. Staphylococcus aureus food poisoning could cause symptoms such as: nausea, headache, severe and frequent abdominal pain, diarrhea, fever sudden, exhaustion.

Infections can also cause encephalitis, endocarditis, septic arthritis and very high fever, all of which will lead to the inevitable hospitalization.