“Now we are afraid that they will enter house by house. At night we are on watch»- breaking latest news

Athos, 8, is sitting in a corner of the kitchen with his dj headphones and eyes enraptured by the cell phone. “I gave it to him myself today, he was surprised, but here we need a break from these continuous shots.”

Mom Valentina speaks on video call a few meters away from him, dark circles under his eyes, hair half gathered, air dazed. The echo of artillery can be heard in the background. He certainly did not imagine that she would find herself among the more than 200 Italians trapped in Sudan, in middle of a war between army and paramilitaries, when ten days ago she left Genoa with little Athos to join her husband, Stefano, a cooperator like her, in Khartoum. With them, locked in the kitchen while the battle rages outside, there are two other colleagues from Music for peace, a Ligurian NGO that Stefano founded almost thirty years ago. In his “first life” he was the artistic director of clubs, the turning point in 1994 with a sort of small Live Aid organized to collect relief supplies for the war-torn civilians of Mostar. Hundreds of missions since then, but he has never felt more in danger than now.

He has been barricaded in the house with his family and collaborators for a week and does not believe they will be able to get out soon. TO”More than a break. Today, with the end of Ramadan, the fighters have reinvigorated and the clashes have spread to our parts, between 60th, Amarat and Africa Road. And now we find ourselves in the middle of the fire» he intervenes. “Between stray bullets and loud bangs, we moved from rooms with windows to the outside to interior spaces, such as the kitchen, to protect ourselves.”

We live with fear: Â«At night we start at the slightest noise – confides Valentina -. We take turns so that there is always someone awake.’ The line drops. Let’s go back to talking without video. Â «Athos is with those who are on the alert, there is no way to put him to sleep, he closes his eyes late at night, when he is exhausted».

During the day we look for a semblance of normality, between homework, cleaning and play. TO”We play cards together, especially cirulla and uno». Athos is in contact with the teachers and classmates, he has also recorded a video for them in which he talks about his days in the trenches. â€˜Yesterday I woke up and my mom told me not to look out the window because they were bombing. Sudan is a poor country without happiness, the children collect plastic to sell it instead of going to school and this is not right, we must all be able to play », he underlines on video.