Home Health Now we know which console won the previous generation – Gamereactor
Health

Now we know which console won the previous generation – Gamereactor

by admin
Now we know which console won the previous generation – Gamereactor

Before PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (and S), we had PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Over time, it became clear that the winner in terms of sales was the PlayStation 4. Microsoft stopped releasing sales figures for its consoles at some point, so we never knew the real winner. It hasn’t been a tense game until now.

Recently, Sony and Microsoft have been at odds with each other over Microsoft’s intentions to acquire Activision Blizzard. In Brazil, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) was openly concerned about the collapse. We’ve recently heard some revelations from South America, and here we are again.

Compared to the Xbox One, the PlayStation 4 sold “twice as much” as the Xbox One, according to court filings.According to Sony, PlayStation 4 sold a total of 117.2 million units. That means total Xbox One sales are around 50 million to 60 million units, so it’s not a tight game.

Additionally, Xbox is not expected to outsell PlayStation even in this generation of consoles.

Thanks, European Gamers

See also  Kids and the war on TikTok: the story of the (fake) Russian invasion of Sweden

You may also like

THQ Nordic Announces The Haunted House Reboot, Coming...

People with these problems need to beware of...

Covid: 9,894 infected, 42 victims. Rate at 15.4...

Listing Suggests New Avatar: The Last Airbender Game...

Monkeypox, a dog infected by its owners in...

Listing Suggests New Avatar: The Last Airbender Game...

So Amazon wants to take care of our...

Nightingale will enter Early Access in 2023 –...

Diabetes, keep an eye on your feet: the...

Generation X, the return of the physical dimension...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy