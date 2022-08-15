Before PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (and S), we had PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Over time, it became clear that the winner in terms of sales was the PlayStation 4. Microsoft stopped releasing sales figures for its consoles at some point, so we never knew the real winner. It hasn’t been a tense game until now.

Recently, Sony and Microsoft have been at odds with each other over Microsoft’s intentions to acquire Activision Blizzard. In Brazil, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) was openly concerned about the collapse. We’ve recently heard some revelations from South America, and here we are again.

Compared to the Xbox One, the PlayStation 4 sold “twice as much” as the Xbox One, according to court filings.According to Sony, PlayStation 4 sold a total of 117.2 million units. That means total Xbox One sales are around 50 million to 60 million units, so it’s not a tight game.

Additionally, Xbox is not expected to outsell PlayStation even in this generation of consoles.

Thanks, European Gamers