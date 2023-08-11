NSF and Life Science Nord host the 12th North German Dialogue in Hamburg, Germany

12th medical technology symposium of NSF and Life Science Nord on September 14th – 15th. in Hamburg.

– September 14th and 15th mark the date of the highly anticipated conference.

– The focus in 2023 is on overcoming regulatory challenges and the effects of the transition periods of the MDR.

NSF, a leading global public health and safety organization, is pleased to announce the 12th Medical Technology Symposium in partnership with Life Science Nord (LSN). The event will take place on September 14th and 15th at the Steigenberger Hotel in Hamburg, Germany.

As one of the most influential networking events in Germany, the medical technology symposium will offer professionals in the medical device industry insights and strategies on how to best meet the regulatory challenges for medical devices changed by Regulation (EU) 2023/607. This event will be a special opportunity to learn from and network with experts from the European Commission, industry leaders, Notified Bodies and other stakeholders.

“The medical technology symposium offers a comprehensive platform to discuss the new MDR transition periods and to understand how they can be used,” said Oliver Christ, Managing Director of NSF PROSYSTEM, Hamburg. “The symposium will also deepen the important topic of harmonized standards in Europe.”

The 12th Medical Technology Symposium is taking place this year, a testament to the successful collaboration between NSF and Life Science Nord. Importantly, the symposium will serve as a platform to share experiences six months after Regulation 2023/607 came into force and provide practical guidance for sustainable implementations.

EU Regulation (EU) 2023/607 was published on March 20, 2023. It extends the transition periods for certain medical devices and in vitro diagnostics (IVDs). This extension was mainly driven by the lack of conformity assessment capabilities at Notified Bodies and the unpreparedness of many manufacturers to comply with the enhanced requirements of the MDR within the remaining period of the old transition periods.

Tickets are limited and cost €890 each, with discounts for group bookings and Life Science Nord members. The agenda can be viewed here. To register for the 12th Medical Technology Symposium, please contact NSF at TrainingCenterGermany@nsf.org.

Agenda:

