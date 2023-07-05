NUBIFRAGE in Matera, people dragged away by the fury of the water » ILMETEO.it

11
Live Report Weather (Video): NUBIFRAGE in Matera, people dragged away by the fury of the water
A few weeks ago a storm hit Matera, causing flooding in various urban and peripheral areas. It is certainly not the first or the last extreme event of a Summer that continues to limp.
Some road sections are closed due to the presence of debris or materials. The water poured especially into the Sassi, the districts of tuff houses, a UNESCO heritage site, where it created inconvenience for the many tourists and public places because tables, umbrellas and chairs were overwhelmed or knocked over. The VIDEO above.
See also PS4. NS "Maid Kobayashi's Dragon Maid" Barrage Shooting Game Released in March 2022 | 4Gamers