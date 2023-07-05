NUBIFRAGE in Matera, people dragged away by the fury of the water » ILMETEO.it

Live Report Weather (Video): NUBIFRAGE in Matera, people dragged away by the fury of the water

A few weeks ago a storm hit Matera, causing flooding in various urban and peripheral areas. It is certainly not the first or the last extreme event of a Summer that continues to limp.

Some road sections are closed due to the presence of debris or materials. The water poured especially into the Sassi, the districts of tuff houses, a UNESCO heritage site, where it created inconvenience for the many tourists and public places because tables, umbrellas and chairs were overwhelmed or knocked over. The VIDEO above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

