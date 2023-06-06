NUCLEAR MEDICINE AND BREAST CANCER: DR. URSO WINS A PRESTIGIOUS AWARD WITH A THESIS ON THE PERSONALIZATION OF TREATMENTS

Il dr. Luca Ursorecent graduate of the School of Specialization in Nuclear Medicine of the University of Ferrara won the prestigious award ofItalian Association of Nuclear Medicine (AIMN). The awards were held during the XXVII National Refresher Course in Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imagingsponsored by AIMN, and held in Catania from 25 to 27 May 2023.

The competition was announced in order to identify the best dissertation among all those produced during the year 2022 by the 18 Nuclear Medicine schools present in Italy.

Dr. Urso won the award with a thesis entitled: “Value of semiquantitative parameters derived from 18F-FDG PET/CT to predict response to neoadjuvant chemotherapy in a cohort of patients with different molecular subtypes of breast cancer”, later also the subject of a publication in the international journal Cancers.

“The study at the basis of the thesis – underlined the prof. Corrado Cittanti, Director of the School of Specialization in Nuclear Medicine of the University of Ferrara and medical director of the Nuclear Medicine Operative Unit of the Cona Hospital – was conducted in close collaboration with the Nuclear Medicine of the University Hospital directed by dr. Mirco Bartolomei. The study deals in detail with some aspects of the so-called “precision medicine” and is aimed at optimizing and personalizing innovative therapeutic and molecular imaging aspects that take into account the various biology presented by breast tumors”.

In the photo: a moment of the award ceremony to Dr. Urso, third from the left