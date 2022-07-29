Sudden failure of the equipment for PET examinations at the nuclear medicine department in Treviso: a dozen appointments in all have been suspended and rescheduled by Ulss 2.

The fault was found when the appliance was switched on, during the daily quality checks. After a few attempts to restart the tomograph, also guided remotely by the technicians of the supplier company, at 8.59 am the request for urgent repair intervention was activated, set for Monday 1 August. The scheduled exams, both today and Monday, were immediately rescheduled. Ulss 2 apologizes to patients for the inconvenience.