Nude from the waist down, flash mob at the Elysée against Barbareschi

Rape is not a trick Barbareschi: eight activists from Campo innocente, in solidarity with Amleta, the association to fight gender inequality and violence in the entertainment world, demonstrated outside the Eliseo theater in Rome to challenge Luca Barbareschi who yesterday in an interview with La Repubblica denied legitimacy to the words of those who denounce harassment and rape, “a distillation of machismo, and the culture of rape, unacceptable words”, they say.

“The reality we live in is different: those who report expose themselves and risk not working, the cultural sector undergoes systematic cuts that penalize the most fragile and independent experiences, there is no form of income for the precarious workers of culture and entertainment“, they say at Campo Innocente. The blog collects the action of artists * and workers * of the show who pose the question of violence, sexism and precariousness in the artistic world.

Today’s protest in front of the Elysée of which Barbareschi was artistic director culminated with the gesture of stripping naked from the waist down.

