Brain research Federal Statistical Office

Number of Alzheimer’s deaths almost doubled in 20 years

As of: 10:56 a.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

With increasing age, the risk of developing Alzheimer’s increases (symbolic image)

Source: dpa/Joe Giddens

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is necessary, as the providers of the embedded content require this consent as third party providers [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (revocable at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can revoke your consent at any time using the switch and privacy at the bottom of the page.

More than 9,200 people died of Alzheimer’s in Germany in 2021. The number of deaths doubled within 20 years. The number of inpatient treatments also increased by 82 percent. The Federal Statistical Office attributes the increase to demographic change.

The number of Alzheimer’s patients in German hospitals has increased significantly over the past two decades. In 2021, around 18,700 people were treated as inpatients in clinics for dementia, as the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Tuesday in Wiesbaden on World Alzheimer’s Day on September 21st. That was 82 percent more than 20 years earlier. However, contrary to the long-term trend, inpatient treatment declined in 2020 and 2021 due to the corona pandemic and its impact on the healthcare system.

According to information, more than 9,200 people in Germany died of Alzheimer’s in 2021. Within 20 years, the number of deaths has almost doubled (plus 94 percent).

also read

They also attribute the significant increase in the number of treatments and deaths to demographic change. For example, the number of people aged 65 and over has increased by 31 percent compared to 2001 to 18.4 million in 2021. The age group aged 80 and over grew by 88 percent to 6.1 million over the same period. With increasing age, the risk of developing Alzheimer’s increases. Nine out of ten patients with Alzheimer’s were at least 70 years old in 2021.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is necessary, as the providers of the embedded content require this consent as third party providers [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (revocable at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can revoke your consent at any time using the switch and privacy at the bottom of the page.

AboRegister the podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Amazon Music or directly via RSS feed, among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

