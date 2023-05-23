Number of inpatient skin cancer treatments increased by 75% within 20 years

Wiesbaden – The days are getting warmer and people are increasingly drawn outdoors. However, the sunshine poses health risks: Excessive UV radiation and sunburn can trigger diseases such as skin cancer. Over the past 20 years, the number of hospital treatments for skin cancer has increased almost steadily. In 2021, 105,700 people were treated in hospital with a diagnosis of skin cancer. That was almost 75% more cases than in 2001, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis). In particular, the number of cases treated for so-called non-melanian skin cancer increased, by 114% from 38,400 cases in 2001 to 82,100 in 2021. There were 23,700 inpatient treatments for so-called black skin cancer in 2021, an increase of 7.0% than 2001. Light skin cancer in particular is suspected of being triggered by sunlight.

Skin cancer was the main diagnosis in 7.4% of all inpatient cancer treatments in 2021. 20 years earlier, the proportion was still 3.8%. Men are affected more often than women: they accounted for 58% of inpatient treatments for skin cancer, but only 48% of all hospital treatments overall.

Skin cancer deaths up 55% from 2001

Around 4,100 people died from skin cancer in 2021. That was 55% more than in 2001, when there were a good 2,600 such deaths. Over the same period, overall cancer deaths have increased by just 10%. As with most cancers, older people are particularly affected: half of those who died of skin cancer in 2021 were 80 years old and older, more than a third were at least 85 years old. In relative terms, the risk of dying from skin cancer is highest in the 35 to under 40 age group: here skin cancer was the cause of death in 0.8% of deaths, compared to only 0.4% overall.

Methodical notes:

The decline in inpatient hospital treatments in 2020 and 2021 is due to the corona pandemic. The high utilization of the hospitals by COVID-19 patients, the keeping of free bed capacities and stricter hygiene concepts meant that “plannable” treatments were postponed. In addition, many people probably avoided hospital stays unless they considered them absolutely necessary.

The information on hospital treatments and deaths is based on hospital statistics and cause-of-death statistics. The data from the hospital statistics relates to the number of inpatient treatment cases. Multiple counts of a person are possible if the patient was hospitalized several times in one year due to the same main diagnosis.