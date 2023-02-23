We all know that walking, as well as improving aerobic capacity, increasing oxygenation, stimulating calcium production, disposing of triglycerides and improving mood, helps control weight. But how and how much should we walk if we want to lose pounds? The answer comes from a series of studies conducted overseas.

Slow, moderate and fast walking – the difference

Let’s start by stating that we are talking about

slow walking when taking between 60 and 99 steps per minute;

moderate walking between 100 and 129 steps per minute.;

brisk walk about 130 steps per minute.

Walking to lose weight: for how long?

It is a study by the Boston University School of Medicine that sheds light. The team of specialists has certified that to stay healthy a day you need 17 minutes of brisk walking or 54 minutes if you walk at a moderate pace.

To lose weight you must walk at a fast pace, therefore taking an average of at least 130 steps per minute for no less than half an hour-40 minutes. However, if you train only every other day, you need to walk an hour and a quarter on average (time that can increase or decrease by a quarter of an hour in relation to your aerobic threshold).

Training, experts warn, is the secret to improving performance: by walking regularly, in fact, you will be able to increase your pace and endurance.

To facilitate weight loss and obtain results faster, the advice is to walk on an empty stomach, preferably in the morning, before breakfast, to allow the body to consume fat reserves

How many steps to take to lose weight

Experts have found that, with the same lifestyle and diet, in adulthood the weight tends to increase every year by half a kilo to 1 kilo per year: the risk, therefore, is clear. the steps to take every day to stay fit were counted by Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, in a study recently published in the journal Nature Medicine: over 6,000 people aged between 41 and 67 monitored for 4 years and 10 hours a day, wearing special trackers.

The study determined that, after the age of 40, to prevent weight gain each day it will be necessary to take at least 8,600 steps which correspond to approximately 6.4 kilometers. 11,000 daily steps that reduce the risk of obesity by half. Researchers found that those who walked at least 8,600 steps a day as well as maintaining an optimal weight had fewer sleep apnea, acid reflux and mood disturbances.







