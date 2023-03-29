Home Health Number of TBE infections in Austria increased again in the previous year
At 80 percent, the vaccination rate against tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) in Austria is quite impressive. Nevertheless, the Association of Vaccine Manufacturers (ÖVIH) appealed at a press conference in Vienna on Tuesday to carry out the basic immunization and, above all, not to forget the necessary refresher courses.

  Vaccination: After the three-part basic immunization, the first booster is given after three years, after which another stitch is sufficient every five years.

One aspect, the effects of which have not yet been fully clarified, concerns climate change: As the environmental doctor Hans-Peter Hutter explained, the ticks are spreading due to the rising temperatures both northwards and to higher altitudes, now to areas at around 1,500 meters. It is not yet possible to say whether this is associated with a higher infection rate in the animals, as there are very complex connections here. In addition, mild winters are favorable for the ticks, on the other hand, hot, dry summers are disadvantageous for them to thrive.

Although the name TBE refers to early summer, the first cases occur in February and the last in December, since ticks can be active at eight degrees Celsius, says Bettina Pfausler from MedUni Innsbruck. Although a third of the population has a natural immune system and a large proportion is protected by vaccination, in severe cases the virus penetrates the brain, sometimes with dramatic consequences, causing various neurological manifestations reminiscent of polio. Complete recovery is usually not possible, and some of those affected also die.

According to Maria Paulke-Korinek from the vaccination department in the Ministry of Health, the protection rate from the sting is very high at 83 to 99 percent. After the three-part basic immunization, the first booster is given after three years, after which another stitch is sufficient every five years. However, over 60-year-olds should reduce this interval to three years, since their immune system is no longer as effective. A titer determination that is only a snapshot is not recommended. And even for those who have forgotten about a refresher for a long time, a simple refresher would suffice, according to the expert.

