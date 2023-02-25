Home Health Nuoro. Boss escaped, the Dap: «Urgent investigations in Badu ‘e Carros»
Health

Nuoro. Boss escaped, the Dap: «Urgent investigations in Badu ‘e Carros»

by admin
Nuoro. Boss escaped, the Dap: «Urgent investigations in Badu ‘e Carros»

Urgent investigations into what happened yesterday at the maximum security prison of Badu ‘e Carros, where the boss of the Sacra Corona Unita Marco Raduano has escaped.

news/Frame1″ width=”300″ height=”600″ data-multi-size=”300×250,300×251″ data-multi-size-validation=”false” type=”doubleclick” json=”{“targeting”:{“gestione_AMP”:[“true”],”tipo_pagina”:[“articolo”],”inventory_type”:[“amp”]}}” rtc-config=”{“urls”:[“https://rcsmedia.amp.permutive.com/rtc?type=doubleclick”],”vendors”:{“openwrap”:{“PROFILE_ID”:”2524″,”PUB_ID”:”158689″},”criteo”:{“NETWORK_ID”:”1939″,”PUBLISHER_SUB_ID”:”ATF_300X600,300x250_Amp”},”IndexExchange”:{“SITE_ID”:”717346″},”aps”:{“PUB_ID”:”3692″,”PARAMS”:{“amp”:”1″}}}}” class=”i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>

The Department of Prison Administration, through the Directorate-General for Prisoners and Treatment, has mandated the Regional Provveditore of Sardinia to carry out “urgent” investigations and checks.

news/Bottom1″ width=”640″ height=”365″ data-multi-size=”300×1″ data-multi-size-validation=”false” type=”doubleclick” json=”{“targeting”:{“gestione_AMP”:[“true”],”tipo_pagina”:[“articolo”],”inventory_type”:[“amp”]}}” rtc-config=”{“urls”:[“https://rcsmedia.amp.permutive.com/rtc?type=doubleclick”]}” class=”i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>

The Ministry of Justice let it be known, specifying that the purpose of the investigations is to «ascertain the causes, circumstances and modalities of the event».

The competent judicial authority has already provided its clearance for the inspection activity.

Today came a first reconstruction of the facts, after the sensational video of the escape through a rope of knotted sheets. Raduano’s absence was ascertained around 7 pm, but the escape immortalized by the cameras took place around 5 pm, during open air time, therefore the Gargano boss had two hours to escape before the manhunt beganstill ongoing, throughout Sardinia.

In the meantime, the trade unions have raised the alarm about staff shortages in Sardinian prisons. “The prisoner from Puglia escaped in a daring way from one of the safest penitentiaries in Italy, he seems to have everything ready and that the escape was well planned and planned for some time – he observes the secretary general Fns Cisl Sardegna Giovanni Villa -. We have been denouncing the lack of personnel for months and this is the main factor that has compromised security in the Nuoro prison».

See also  King Charles has a fatal disease: there is no cure | The indiscretion bomb

Mimmo Nicotra president of Consipedraws attention to the urgency of a “reform of the prison police, numerically inadequate, poorly trained, unequipped, lacking a guide and lacking police status».

(Unioneonline/L)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

now it’s an alarm, a state has decreed...

Because now diesel is once again cheaper than...

Milan Atalanta, the probable formations of the Serie...

letter to Mattarella – lasiciliaweb

Emergency room in trouble, the fault is more...

Usa, FDA authorizes first home test for Covid-flu...

Volleyball, Coppa Italia, incredible Piacenza, annihilates Perugia and...

historic victory of the Emilians who reach the...

Cospito, the doctor to the lawyer: “He is...

Empoli-Napoli, the official formations: no turnover for Spalletti,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy