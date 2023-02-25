Urgent investigations into what happened yesterday at the maximum security prison of Badu ‘e Carros, where the boss of the Sacra Corona Unita Marco Raduano has escaped.

The Department of Prison Administration, through the Directorate-General for Prisoners and Treatment, has mandated the Regional Provveditore of Sardinia to carry out “urgent” investigations and checks.

The Ministry of Justice let it be known, specifying that the purpose of the investigations is to «ascertain the causes, circumstances and modalities of the event».

The competent judicial authority has already provided its clearance for the inspection activity.

Today came a first reconstruction of the facts, after the sensational video of the escape through a rope of knotted sheets. Raduano’s absence was ascertained around 7 pm, but the escape immortalized by the cameras took place around 5 pm, during open air time, therefore the Gargano boss had two hours to escape before the manhunt beganstill ongoing, throughout Sardinia.

In the meantime, the trade unions have raised the alarm about staff shortages in Sardinian prisons. “The prisoner from Puglia escaped in a daring way from one of the safest penitentiaries in Italy, he seems to have everything ready and that the escape was well planned and planned for some time – he observes the secretary general Fns Cisl Sardegna Giovanni Villa -. We have been denouncing the lack of personnel for months and this is the main factor that has compromised security in the Nuoro prison».

Mimmo Nicotra president of Consipedraws attention to the urgency of a “reform of the prison police, numerically inadequate, poorly trained, unequipped, lacking a guide and lacking police status».

(Unioneonline/L)

