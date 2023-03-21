Sharon U. (31), nursing manager of the central emergency room at Bethesda Hospital in Bergedorf, calls on the federal government not only to pay out the announced corona premium to a certain group of nursing staff.

Hamburg native fights for justice because of unfair corona bonus

Nursing assistants without exams, emergency paramedics, surgical assistants and midwives should get nothing from the corona premium – just like the nurses on Sharon U.’s ward in Bergedorf.

And this despite the fact that they also had to come into contact with infected people and the workload had increased many times over for them too.

E-mails to Hamburg’s mayor Peter Tschentscher and Karl Lauterbach “received no response,” says the 31-year-old almost a year later. “The premiums of around 1,500 euros have just been paid out – my station, like many others in Germany, went away empty-handed.”

“I will continue to fight for a fair distribution of the care premium”

In January, a message came that gives hope. “The CDU politicians Sepp Müller, Johannes Steiniger and Simone Borchardt invited me to Berlin and suggested submitting the petition directly to the Bundestag again and want to support me,” says Sharon U.

She has now done so – and has four weeks to collect 50,000 signatures. “I will continue to fight for a fair distribution of the care premium. We all work to the limit and it can’t be that only some are rewarded for it.”

