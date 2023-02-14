news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, FEBRUARY 14 – He stole medicines from the Cattinara hospital for a value of almost 20 thousand euros and when he realized he had been identified, he spontaneously presented himself to the police post claiming he had done it to send the medicines in Africa as a charity. The man, a nurse, was reported in a state of freedom for the crime of aggravated theft. The complaint dates back to January 31, but the police only announced the fact today.



The 35-year-old man is a nurse who works in the Emergency Medicine Department. According to what was reconstructed by the investigators, he stole the drugs and then hid them in the men’s changing rooms used by the hospital’s health personnel, in the basement of the Poliambulatori building. Here, in fact, the Medical Directorate, after an inspection, had found nine boxes containing various packages of drugs stolen from various departments.



The Medical Director therefore reported the theft by attaching a detailed list of the stolen drugs and quantifying their value for 19943.75 euros. It was then that the man, having learned of the check carried out in the locker room, spontaneously presented himself to the hospital police post giving his own version of the facts.


