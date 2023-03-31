Abolition of the exclusivity constraint for nurses until 31 December 2025

That’s what was published in the Official Gazette n. 76 of 30 March 2023, art. 13 of the Energy Decree (see) approved by the Council of Ministers last Tuesday 28 March.

A “victory” in half the one obtained by the nurses who only two days ago had the illusion of having finally dropped this “taboo”.

Great enthusiasm also from the National Federation of Nursing Professions, “an historic result” commented President Mangiacavalli two days ago.

The president of Nursing up Antonio De Palma intervenes

“One step forward and a half backwards: it must be said, this time too we deluded ourselves that we were facing an epochal turning point as regards the free profession of nurses, but instead we find ourselves in a position to tell the community and especially to healthcare professionals, to those nurses who we look each day in the eye, who, as in the case of the beautiful Penelope, what is wonderfully built during the day, is undone at night.

We are talking about the Bollette Decree and what should have been, in the plans, promises and draft of Minister Schillaci, the total release of the exclusivity constraint for nurses and professionals in the non-medical sector.

Overnight, on the other hand, a change to the text has arrived which sets a new time limit for the free profession, until 2025, and which disappoints us quite a bit!

While waiting to better understand the reasons for this sudden change, and while acknowledging that something has certainly moved, we can only show bitterness and at times even incredulity in the face of what is happening.

Ours, mind you, had certainly not been triumphalistic: however we believed that something could really change, that there was finally the possibility of an epochal turning point with the free profession of nurses and other health workers on a par with doctors, in the name of disastrous shortage of personnel, in the name of an indispensable reorganization of territorial healthcare in view of Mission 6 of the Pnrr, in the name of that breath of fresh air that private healthcare and RSA need.

The disappointment of the nurses

We sincerely believe 2025 is too close a constraint for nurses, which will limit those interested in making medium/long-term planning choices, and which will certainly not create the optimal conditions for the best success of the objectives underlying the measure.

In short, in this way, one does not think from a future perspective, for the indispensable reconstruction of a health system that needs satisfied, satisfied, valued nurses like bread, put in a position to best express their skills, and certainly not trapped in the grip of gaps and constraints that lead nowhere». Concludes Antonio De Palma, National President of Nursing Up.

NurseTimes editorial team

