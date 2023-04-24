Nurses and diabetes

by Raffaella Fiorentino

Dear Director,

diabetes is a chronic disease, which requires scrupulous and competent “continuity of care”, but above all repeated educational and training reinforcements, aimed not only at patients, but addressed to all health professionals involved in the management of the disease, with the goal of making the patient proactive, responsible and educated in a self-care path. In this highly technological era, considerable progress has been made to allow adequate health care for people affected by this pathology.

Technological developments and media interest have raised the level of knowledge of the disease in the diabetic population, with a consequent improvement in the quality of life. In addition to being a guarantor of adequate assistance, the nurse is a promoter of qualified educational interventions with the aim of determining better metabolic control. Thus, the education of patients with chronic diseases, such as diabetes, plays a decisive role in allowing them to acquire and practice the use of technological tools to be used in everyday life. The subject with diabetes, therefore, today has the tools to buffer emergency situations and daily check their state of health and glycemic compensation in real time, sharing everything with the team being treated.

It is therefore a 360° technological assistance, where the patient will be actively involved and proactive in his choices of therapeutic adherence.

Technological evolution has contributed to the evolution of nursing care: the nurse represents the talent of the evolving art and science; slogan fully centered on this May 12, 2023, on the occasion of International Nurses Day.

In DM No. 77/2022 various experimental models have been designed for health care where the nurse plays a very important role especially in proximity networks. But what are the specific skills for the nurse who works in the diabetes field? In addition to assistance skills, we have Organizational skills; of Primary and secondary prevention of complications of diabetes; structured educational therapy; Assistance and training for the use of technologies; the Programming of Telemedicine through teleconsultation and teleassistance.

So the nurse, today, who works with the chronic patient is the professional who bases his assistance activity on effective and never improvised educational interventions, this requires knowledge, skills and development of dedicated relational and educational skills. Any missed educational intervention in the diabetes field represents a failure for health professionals, patients, the community, but also for the sustainability, accessibility and equity of the National Health System.

This involves basic knowledge, continuous study and comparison, since using scientific knowledge serves to give effective answers to patients; the continuous analysis of the assistance and therapeutic processes therefore becomes fundamental. The Scientific Societies, in this process, support us as OSDI, Italian Diabetes Health Operators, born with the aim of improving the professional culture of nurses working in the diabetes field. The company has been accredited since 2017 among the scientific societies at the Ministry of Health, and operates throughout the national territory.

Why is it important to train and be trained? The nurse has recognized as proper functions prevention, assistance and health education. We believe that training is the basis of a good quality of assistance, a trained nurse is the guarantee for patient safety and for the application of optimal standards of care. In these long years of association history, we have carried out many training events and on many topics concerning the assistance of patients with chronic diseases such as diabetes. In this way we have contributed to transferring knowledge and skills which, probably, were not easy to achieve with other training flows. Furthermore, we believe that the experience accumulated over the years must not be lost, but made available to new associates or nurses entering the complex world of chronic care and diabetes in particular.

Dr. Raffaella Fiorentino

President of OSDI (Italian Diabetes Healthcare Operators)

April 24, 2023

