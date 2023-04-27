Nurses by day and by night: this is how much it costs on average per hour | Updated figures

Here’s how much the nurse costs for each hour of the day and night. We also find out what it can do and what it can’t.

The average costs for a home nurse are provided for by specific tables but they can vary and in this article we will try to explain how much they amount. The nurse fee schedule home delivery is established by Fnopi. On average, this type of service costs 18 euros per hour during the day and 20 euros per hour at night. Nurses have a important professional profile and they can find work in hospitals or private facilities.

It is one of the most coveted jobs because the job opportunities are many and the figures are interesting. Normally a nurse works in a hospital or in a private type structure and can supplement providing their home services day and night. The National Federation of Orders of Nursing Professions sets single tables for all of Italy and when these professionals are addressed the tasks they can perform are different.

Valuable specialist skills, but the cost is substantial

The nurse is qualified for blood sampling and intramuscular injections. He can do dressings and insert catheters and IVs. When you have a nurse available, you can take advantage of his professionalism to receive bandages or bandagesfor hygienic care and cleaning of wounds, for administering medicines prescribed by the doctor, even night surveillance and the prevention of pressure sores they are important aids.

Il placement and removal of the bladder catheter they are a type of service and help that families or the elderly frequently request. If having a nurse available for the whole night can force a considerable outlay, it must be borne in mind that the services that can be requested are many and of considerable health value. If you need more continuous assistance, you shouldn’t think of the nurse but of the carer.

Carers and RSA: different costs for different needs

The costs of this domestic assistant are lower than those of a nurse but also for this one there have been increases. Housekeepers and caregivers with the latest National Collective Agreement have received a increase of 12 euros per month and greater rights and protections. As a rule, when Italian families have this need, they have to choose between a nurse if there is a need for specialist skills or carer and domestic help when these are not necessary. When there is a need for specialist skills over a long period of time, it is more necessary than thinking about the nurse contact the RSA even if often the costs are not contained and if there isn’t a good pension it is difficult to cope with them.

