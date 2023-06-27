Nurses, membership in the Compartment doesn’t help

by Emilio Cariati

26 JUN –

Dear Director,

I have been reading your journal with keen interest for many years, especially in recent years in which the lack of personnel prevails at all levels, I pause my observation to the last two articles published “Nurses the numbers do not tell us everything: perhaps there is a need of a new narration”, by my colleague Nicola Draoli, Director of the Fnopi Central Committee, and “Nurses, focus on contract adaptation and hiring” by Giancarlo Go, National Coordinator of nurses FP CGIL Both made their comments on the numerical data from which we deduce decrease.

– Faced with this scenario, few leverage the real problem which at the moment greatly hinders equal consideration both in the contractual and decision-making phases. I am referring to belonging to the Section, being placed in such a context is the source of our problems which currently leaves our regulatory path incomplete, such as autonomy.

– Achieving autonomy means personally negotiating our profession, by virtue of the Art. 2229 of the Civil Code, “the Nursing Profession is characterized as an intellectual profession pursuant to Articles 2229 of the Civil Code”, without being included in a grouping in which there are so many variables and so many professionalisms that however do not have the same characteristics as the nurse, this membership in the Section is nothing other than the mortification of our profession. This is the real problem of the decrease, of the unattractiveness of the profession. Those who finish the training course are now starting to choose Europe and the private sector but certainly not the public where unfortunately the decrease continues to overload the few survivors, moreover most of the nurses in service have an average age of 50 years and perhaps even something more, so continuing in this way who knows how it will end. There is a lot of talk about nurses in the area where they truly have reason to be present in all social realities, to best carry out their function in a historical moment in which health care is faltering everywhere and instead there are very few of these new initiatives .

– In my humble opinion, Healthcare must return to being central, of the Central Government not of the Regions where the difference in level continues to exponentially accentuate, despite the many difficulties and problems that now unite all the Regions from North to South due to programming errors.

– I continue to reiterate that it is the prerogative of the OPI National Federation to undertake any initiative so that the nursing profession leaves the compartment, the sooner it is done the better.

– Another consideration is that the nursing profession is necessarily represented at all decision-making levels and at planning tables, it is not possible to continue to see the other figures who decide for nurses, where they should go, how many units, etc.

– If nurses are autonomous, they must be in everything and everywhere at every functional level, starting from the apical bodies, to the regions up to the companies.

Let’s start taking these last steps so that the sequel can be a little better than the current one, otherwise continuing to remain in this sector will always be a reason for snares and snares from third professional figures who will not adapt the regulatory level with the salary one.

Emilio Cariati

Nurse

June 26, 2023

