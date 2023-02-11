“It can happen that you have to wait ten hours to remove the stitches. On these things, the nursing clinic in the emergency room can mark a turning point”. Nicola Colamaria, president of the Opi (Order of Nursing Professions), is convinced of this now that the project to build nurses’ clinics is close to reaching its turning point. “I am aware of the fact that training has begun, one of the criteria is linked to professional seniority and voluntary participation. I hope that the clinic will be open for the summer, but we are still waiting for the final project from the local health authority”.

President Colamaria, we are moving towards the pilot project with the birth of the clinics. She had been announcing it for months. Are the times really ripe?

“It is important that we manage to leave before the summer, when there will be the greatest criticalities. The surgery will not be an isolated entity, but will be a room alongside where the doctors operate. This is because the nurse can assess whether the cases are part of the project and whether it is possible to proceed and whether instead there is a need for a doctor’s intervention”.

Can you give examples of cases that will be treated?

“They are actually operations that nurses have always done, but in the presence of the doctor. This may be the case for simple stitches removal, sunburn, tick removal, minor eye problems. Always and in any case pathologies that do not put the patient’s life at risk and that can be treated independently “.

Yet among the doctors there are those who promise battle. Some unions are not convinced at all. What do you think?

“These are trade union speculations. In Tuscany this activity has existed for 15 years, a similar project has started in Ferrara and no great controversy has arisen. It is a superimposable activity. And I add that nothing is being invented: this methodology comes from England. And indeed there are activities, such as the removal of stitches, which should not even go to the emergency room “.

Is there an abuse of access to the emergency room in Italy?

“Definitely, but it’s certainly not the citizens’ fault. Because they have no alternatives and are forced to access the emergency rooms. There is a lot of talk about the Health Homes, here in the future this clinic, with targeted activities, will have to be imagined in that location”.

How much will the new nursing clinic affect the overall number of accesses to the emergency room?

“A percentage of just under 10% is estimated. But we think that now a green code has a minimum of 240 minutes of waiting, we can make progress on this issue”.

Will the citizen have a choice?

“We await the details of the project, but it will be like this. The patient will be given the choice whether he will wait to be visited by the doctor, or if he prefers to use the outpatient service ”.

You are a 118 nurse and often work on self-medication. What was your opinion about the choice to suppress one of the Rimini area medical vehicles?

“I have to be honest and say that there is no other solution. The truth is that there are no doctors, it is certainly a strong and urgent measure, we as a professional order have also asked to implement training for nurses who work in this sector. Doctors for the emergency room are not available today, let alone for medical cars. The reasons? It is certainly not the fault of the Ausl Romagna, it is happening all over Europe: the doctor finds himself in situations of strong conflict, with complaints, many trials, legal and insurance costs. In addition, young people find it difficult to integrate, because they find themselves in a complicated context with exaggerated work shifts”.