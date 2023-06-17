nurses. Opi Ancona: “Those who come from abroad who are not adequately trained are a health risk”

President Conti: “It is urgent to verify skills, ask for enrollment in the register before being hired and a minimum knowledge of the Italian language”

The serious shortage of nurses, according to the Order of Nursing Professions of Ancona around 200 at a territorial level, can find a side among nurses from other countries provided they have a certain professionalism, skills in line with the needs of assistance and care modern and that require registration in the register of nurses. Here is the summary of the letter signed by Josephine ContiPresident of OPI Ancona to ask for more certain rules.

Today Opi Ancona has over 4,000 members of the approximately 12,000 nurses in the Marche region and has repeatedly asked to ensure the continuous adaptation of nursing staff taking into account current health needs and the epidemiological changes that have occurred while guaranteeing professional development. About 20,000 Italian nurses have already accepted job offers abroad, enticed by more rewarding salaries and certain career paths, leaving many vacancies that should be filled with new staff units. In the absence of graduates in Nursing Sciences in Italy, making up for these shortcomings by hiring nurses from other countries, according to the Order of Ancona is possible, even desirable provided that it is adequately regulated and controlled.

“We are worried – says the President Giuseppino Conti – because exercising the profession on the basis of a qualification obtained abroad should provide for a verification of the real skills and minimum requirements also from a linguistic point of view, then envisaging registration with the Order which by statute absolves to its functions”. “The work of the nurse – recalls Conti – is mainly a team and if the lack of numbers is associated with lack of skills, there is a risk of not fulfilling one’s ethical duties of guaranteeing adequate professional and competent health care to all citizens” . According to Opi Ancona, predicting a recruitment by relying on a qualification issued by a foreign body that is not internationally recognized is therefore risky and potentially very dangerous.

June 16, 2023

