Nursing allowance for children with diabetes / Affected families can get financial …

Nursing allowance for children with diabetes / Affected families can get financial …

Parents with children who have type 1 diabetes can apply for care allowance from their health insurance company. Associations and self-help groups listed on the website of the German Diabetes Society (DDG) ( provide support and further information. However, parents should only apply for care if the child has “pronounced problems with the treatment of the diabetes”. That is what Dr Wolfgang Wagener, chairman of the DDG’s “Social Affairs” committee, in the pharmacy magazine “Diabetes Ratgeber” Otherwise, it could have disadvantages later, for example when looking for a job.

The nursing care fund advises on the expenses

The degree of care depends above all on how severe the impairments of the child are in everyday life. With care level 1, those affected receive, among other things, 40 euros a month for care aids. They are also entitled to a relief contribution of up to 125 euros – for example for care offers. With care level 2, there is, among other things, 316 euros care allowance per month. The nursing care fund advises on what the funds can best be used for. The child can receive a higher degree of care if it has other illnesses or limitations.

