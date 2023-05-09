Nursing care reform: Better benefits through higher contributions

ARAG experts on the Care Support and Relief Act (PUEG)

People are getting older, so the number of people in need of care is also increasing. According to the Federal Statistical Office, by the year 2055 it will be around due to increasing aging alone 37 percent more people in need of care in Germany. Then, instead of just under five million today, around seven million people in need of care will have to be cared for. As a result of this process, the financing gap in the statutory long-term care insurance is getting bigger and many of those affected can hardly cope with the increasing personal contribution to the long-term care costs. On the occasion of Nursing Day, the ARAG experts are giving an overview of the planned nursing care reform, which is to come into force on July 1st.

Those are the innovations

Strengthening care at home, improving care services and limiting the financial burden on those in need of care – these are the main goals of the care reform. In order to support those who care for family members at home, the care allowance and the outpatient benefits in kind for support by professional caregivers are to be increased by five percent as of January 1, 2024. In addition, caring relatives should in future be able to claim the care support allowance for up to ten working days each year. According to ARAG experts, this amount can only be applied for once per person in need of care.

High costs for those in need of care

Higher costs for nursing staff, accommodation and food make a place in a home a real luxury: According to the Association of Replacement Funds (vdek), depending on the federal state, people in need of care have to pay around 2,400 euros a month out of their own pocket for a place in the home if they are cared for there for a year become. If you stay for more than three years, you have to pay just under 1,700 euros a month, and the trend is rising.

More relief

In order to reduce the increasing personal contribution to care, the surcharges from the care insurance fund for care costs in the home are to increase from January 2024. In the first year, the rates are raised from five to fifteen percent, from a stay of up to two years in the home, the own contribution is reduced by 30 instead of 25 percent, the stay in the home lasts longer than 24 months, there is a surcharge of 50 instead of 45 percent and after 36 Months, the surcharge is 75 instead of 70 percent. The ARAG experts point out that the relief surcharges introduced in 2022 are only due for accommodation in full inpatient care facilities and only relate to pure care and support services. The costs for accommodation and meals must continue to be paid by the person in need of care out of their own pocket.

Contribution rates for long-term care insurance should rise

As part of the reform, the general contribution rate for long-term care insurance is to increase by 0.35 percentage points to 3.4 percent on July 1, 2023. In principle, the contributions will in future be based on the number of children tiered: If you don’t have children, according to ARAG experts, you have to expect an increase in the contribution rate from 3.4 to four percent. With one child, a contribution rate of 3.4 percent applies, with two children, for example, the contribution is reduced by 0.25 contribution rate points per child. According to ARAG experts, the contributions will be further reduced up to the fifth child. However, the contribution discounts only apply during the education phase up to the age of 25. The regular contribution rate of 3.4 percent is then due again. With the contribution scale according to the number of children, the legislator is implementing a decision of the Federal Constitutional Court of April 7, 2022.

If the pension is not enough

People in need of care who cannot pay the costs for a place in a home themselves can apply for support from the social welfare office. However, those affected must prove that they are in financial need, i.e. that their own income is not sufficient to pay the personal contribution in the home. Existing assets must also be used as a matter of principle – with the exception of the so-called protective assets. According to the ARAG experts, the asset exemption limit is EUR 10,000 for single people and married couples may have a reserve of EUR 20,000. When calculating the need, the income and assets of the spouse or life partner are also taken into account. Children may not have to pay for their parents until their gross annual income exceeds EUR 100,000. In addition, those in need of care can housing benefit apply for.

The ARAG experts point out that the draft law on the PUEG now has to pass the Bundestag and Bundesrat.

