Nursing care reform: Higher contributions, more money for those in need of care

The federal government is reacting to rising costs in nursing care with another nursing care reform. Before people in need of care and their relatives can benefit from the reform and better services, the people insured for care first have to get their hands on the money. The contributions to the statutory long-term care insurance, which has existed since 1995, will increase again from July 2023.

The contribution rate is currently 3.05 percent of gross income for people with children. Half of this – i.e. 1.525 percent – ​​is taken on by the employer. How high the contributions for social long-term care insurance are for the individual person depends on his or her income: Because, as with other social insurances, the contribution is charged as a percentage of the income subject to contributions – up to the contribution assessment limit of EUR 59,850 per year this year (monthly 4,987.50 euros).

Childless pay more Childless people have been paying slightly more than people with children since 2005. The contribution rate for long-term care insurance is currently 3.4 percent. On July 1, 2023, it will be increased to 4 percent. The employer’s contribution remains at 1.7 percent, so that employed childless people then pay a total of 2.3 percent themselves. Pensioners pay the regular care contribution alone, as well as the surcharge of 0.6 percent if they have no children. All insured persons after the age of 23 who have neither biological children nor stepchildren, adopted children or foster children are considered childless.





Relief for families with several children The contribution will also increase for parents with one child, namely from the current 3.05 to 3.4 percent. In a decision of April 7, 2022, the Federal Constitutional Court demanded that parenthood be taken into account even more in the contribution rate. This is now being implemented. From two children, the contribution per child decreases by 0.25 contribution rate points – up to the fifth child. However, this additional relief only applies until the child is 25 years old. The estate for the first child, on the other hand, is permanent. The relief for parents is passed on to both mothers and fathers.

The new contribution rates at a glance

More care services As of January 1, 2024, the benefits for those in need of care will also increase. care allowance and care benefits in kind. The care allowance for caring relatives will be increased by 5 percent. The amounts paid for care benefits in kind (outpatient care) also increase by 5 percent. Pflege­unterstüt­zungs­geld. The entitlement to care support allowance will be expanded: Relatives can then receive the allowance per calendar year for up to ten working days per person in need of care. So far it was only available once for a total of ten days. Subsidy towards home expenses increased. The surcharges paid by the long-term care insurance fund to those in need of care in inpatient facilities will increase from 5 to 15 percent for stays of up to 12 months in the home, from 25 to 30 percent for 13 to 24 months, from 45 to 50 percent for 25 to 36 months and from 70 to 75 percent at more than 36 months. Pfle­geeinstufung. The legal rules for determining the degree of care are also being revised, and the procedure is now to become more transparent. Not infrequently, relatives were dissatisfied with the previous classification procedure.