Nursing care reform (PUEG) in the health committee / vdek: merging of short-term and preventive care helps those affected, further steps for sustainable financing necessary

Berlin – The coalition has agreed on adjustments to the Care Support and Relief Act (PUEG) which, from the point of view of the Association of Replacement Health Insurance Funds. V. (vdek) make sense. CEO Ulrike Elsner explains:

“It is good that the coalition has decided to combine the budgets for short-term and respite care into a common annual amount. This helps those affected and their relatives to cope with everyday care at home. It is regrettable, however, that the merger will initially only affect a very narrowly defined group, namely young people under 25 with care grades 4 and 5, from 2024. All other care recipients will have to wait until July 2025 for the improvements.

Overall, the reform is not very sustainable and leaves essential questions about financing and supply unresolved. For example, the surcharges for reducing personal contributions in inpatient care facilities will be too low to compensate for the general cost increases. A solution to the core problem, namely a fundamental financing reform of social long-term care insurance, is again postponed.

The urgently needed measures include financial compensation for the pension contributions of caring relatives and the assumption of pandemic-related costs with tax revenue. In addition, the federal states are asked more than ever to take on the investment costs of inpatient care for the elderly in order to relieve their own contributions. Participation by private long-term care insurance in the financial equalization of long-term care is also overdue.”

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) represents the interests and service provider of all six health insurance companies, which together insure more than 28 million people in Germany:

– Techniker Krankenkasse (TK)

– BARMER

– DAK Health

– KKH Commercial Health Insurance

– hkk – Handelskrankenkasse

– HEK – Hanseatische Krankenkasse

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) was founded in Eisenach on May 20, 1912 under the name “Association of registered commercial relief funds (substitute funds)”. Until 2009, the association operated under the name “Association of Employee Health Insurance Funds e. V.” (VdAK).

More than 290 employees work at the vdek headquarters in Berlin. In the individual federal states, 15 state representations with a total of around 380 and more than 30 employees in the care bases ensure the regional presence of the substitute health insurance funds.