The goals of the law – five levels of care instead of three levels of care as before and equal access for all those in need of care to the benefits of care insurance – meet with a high level of approval among the population. 77% of Germans describe this as a step in the right direction. 16% even see a significant improvement in this. The majority of respondents are optimistic about the future of care. 57% are not concerned about financial security in the event of a need for care. This is 19% more than in a comparable survey by the Allensbach Institute for Demoscopy five years ago. Most are also confident when it comes to the care of those in need of care: 33% of those surveyed assume that the situation will remain unchanged in the next 20 years, 36% expect the situation to improve.

The results of the survey [Pressehandout (pdf)] are presented at the event “Together. For each other. Germany strengthens care” of the Federal Ministry of Health on September 24th, 2015 in Berlin. At this event, a new specialist information service from the Federal Ministry of Health for nursing practice will also be presented, which will start at the end of October. Further information can be found on the “Practice pages of care”.

In the future, regular surveys of the population and those in need of care who are particularly affected by the long-term care strengthening laws, their relatives and the nursing staff are planned. In the future, the care panel will regularly collect their opinions and assessments in order to incorporate the results into the dialogue on the implementation of the legislative packages.