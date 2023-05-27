Nursing care reform / tentative steps: Nursing policy continues to be at the expense of caring families

we maintain e. V

Berlin (ots)

The federal association wir Pflege eV welcomes the first tentative steps of the Care Support and Relief Act (PUEG) to improve the situation of caring relatives.

“We welcome the fact that the coalition has reinstated the previously canceled joint annual amount. Combining short-term and respite care in one budget is a first contribution to the reduction in bureaucracy that family caregivers have long been demanding and to the urgently needed flexibilization of services.

We rate it positively that the Federal Government, with the introduction of this budget for chronically ill and disabled children on January 1st, 2024, also recognizes the urgent need for support of caring parents. Also, that the previously one-time benefit of 10 days of care leave in the event of a short-term absence from work is now being extended to a benefit that can be applied for annually – with an entitlement to care support money.

However, it is highly critical that all measures of the PUEG are financed exclusively by increasing the contributions to long-term care insurance and that the dynamic adjustment of the long-term care allowance planned for 2025 is lower in order to finance the relief budget: the long-term care allowance should then be increased by 4.5 instead of as originally planned be increased again by five percent. An increase of 20 percent in the nursing allowance alone would have been necessary to compensate for the cost increases since 2017.” This is how Heinrich Stockschlaeder assesses the PUEG decisions from the point of view of the Federal Association’s nursing policy expert committee.

The aim of strengthening home care and relieving the burden on people in need of care and their relatives and caregivers in the long term cannot be achieved with the far too short-sighted measures of the law. In view of the increasing number of people in need of care, this is fatal.

“84 percent of all care is provided by caring relatives. The nursing shortage is acute, those affected need much more help today and tomorrow, not only in the next legislative period. Home care cannot get away from the crumbs from the empty table of an overdue care reform feed,” confirms Sebastian Fischer, board member of the federal association.

“Caring relatives and their organizations also lack the understanding why the Federal Chancellor allows the FDP Ministry of Finance to set the course in care policy, ignores the needs of people in need of care and their relatives, and the agreements of the coalition agreement and the alliance partners SPD and Bündnis 90 / Die Greens blocked, this is where the tail wags the dog.

Nevertheless, our representation of the interests of caring relatives and relatives is still open to all dialogues. Even if the great success of sustainable support and relief for home care failed again with this care reform, we owe it to the caring relatives to continue to involve them intensively in self-help initiatives and in the dialogue on care planning. The probability of real reforms only increases if their voices as voters and high performers become louder,” adds Fischer.

Original content from: we maintain e. V., transmitted by news aktuell