Nursing Commission recommends another increase in minimum wages in geriatric care

Around 1.3 million employees work in facilities that fall below the minimum wage for care. The currently valid care minimum wage regulation is still valid until January 31, 2024 and stipulates that the minimum wage for nursing assistants is currently 13.90 euros, for qualified nursing assistants 14.90 euros and for nursing staff 17.65 euros. They will rise again on December 1, 2023 to EUR 14.15, EUR 15.25 and EUR 18.25. Where the special minimum wage for nursing care is not applied (e.g. in private households), the general statutory minimum wage of currently 12 euros per hour applies.

The Federal Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs is striving to set the new minimum wages for care in the form of an ordinance based on the recommendation of the care commission. This means that the recommended minimum wages for caregivers and the entitlement to additional vacation time are generally binding – regardless of any higher entitlements from employment or collective agreements.

The care commission according to the Posting of Workers Act includes representatives of private, non-profit and church care facilities. Employers and employees are represented equally. The fifth nursing commission, chaired by former health senator Cornelia Prüfer-Storcks, began its work in December 2021 and will be in office for five years. In February 2022, in its first resolution, it recommended a significant increase in minimum wages and minimum vacation.

