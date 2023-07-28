Nursing educators – wanted from Berlin to Bavaria

Hamburg – Current vacancies in nursing education – medical education at educational institutions in the healthcare sector

In the education sector of the healthcare system, many providers and also hospitals and clinics are currently independently tackling the acute shortage of skilled workers and are taking care of more trainees and at the same time more quality in training in order to close the gaps. Accordingly, there is an increasing search for nursing educators and medical educators who support educational institutions or further education centers with practical and qualified nursing training.

The headhunters at Kontrast Personalberatung GmbH are currently filling several vacancies in this area for various employers from all over Germany.

Attractive position at an educational institution in Berlin Mitte

A respected provider of vocational training in the heart of Berlin is urgently looking for nursing educators for the recognized vocational training of nursing professionals. The educational institution works closely with the practical institutions and attaches great importance to quality, innovation and constant further development. The training rooms are equipped in a correspondingly modern way.

In concrete terms, the medical educator will be responsible for the development and implementation of theoretical lessons and practical training, imparting specialist knowledge and supervising the trainees in their practical phases. We are looking for candidates with a master’s degree in nursing education and professional training in nursing.

More vacancies in southern Germany

Furthermore, the personnel consultants are looking for nursing teachers for two vacancies in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg. Nursing specialists with completed further training in intensive care and anesthetic care and a degree in nursing education are wanted for the positions. Kontrast Personalberatung GmbH also supports these employers in their search for personnel and applicants can contact the headhunters with questions or if they are interested.